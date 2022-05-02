MTN shareholders approve N174.53bn

Shareholders of MTN Nigeria have endorsed a dividend payment in the total sum of N174.53 billion, which was recommended by the Board of Directors for the 2021 financial year.

The dividend, which was approved at the Annual General Meeting of MTN Nigeria Communications Plc in Lagos, translates to N8.57 Kobo per every 2 kobo ordinary share; to shareholders whose names appear in the company’s Register of Members at the close of business on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 (bringing the local dividend for the year ended December 31, 2021 to N13.12, subject to withholding tax.

A general mandate was given to the company by the shareholders to enter into recurrent transactions with related parties for the company’s day-to-day operations, including the procurement of goods and services, on normal commercial terms, in compli- ance with the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) Rules Governing Transactions with Related Parties or Interested Persons.

Karl Toriola, CEO, MTN Nigeria, speaking at the AGM, said the telecom firm had paid N3.5 trillion in taxes and levies to government from inception, and over N3.4 trillion in capital investment, invested over N23 billion through MTN Foundation, supporting over 30 million people, creating value for shareholders with over N2.5 trillion dividend paid since inception and committed overN28 billion through our Y’ello hope initiative to support our broad base of stakeholders.

Others include connecting 7100+ businesses including 740 corporates, 100+ Public Sector and 1m+ small businesses, supporting financial infrastructure 174,500+ ATM & POS for electronic payments, created alternative payment channels to over 9.4 million active MoMo customers, among others.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...