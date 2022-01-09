MTN to cheer Eagles to victory at AFCON

As the Super Eagles gear up for AFCON 2022, the official communications partner of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), MTN Nigeria, has restated its confidence in the ability of the team to go all the way and win the ultimate prize. The tournament commences on Sunday, January 9. Cheering the Super Eagles, the Chief Executive Officer, MTN Nigeria, Olutokun Toriola, commended the players and coaching crew for qualifying for the biggest football tournament in Africa and reiterated the brand’s support. “As a company, we are committed to supporting Nigerian’s passions and are confident that our Super Eagles will do the nation proud. We stand proudly with fellow Nigerians in full support of the team because ‘This is Naija Where Football Lives’,” said Toriola. The CEO will join the Federal Government delegation to Cameroon led by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. Others expected to be part of the special delegation include the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila, the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo Agege, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare among others. The delegation is expected to leave for Cameroon on Monday, January 10, ahead of Nigeria’s first game against Egypt the next day in Garoua. On September 2, 2021, MTN Nigeria signed a three-year multi-million naira partnership deal with the NFF and was announced as the official communications partner for the Super Eagles and other National Teams. According to Olukotun Toriola, at the signing ceremony, “Through this partnership, MTN is building a sustainable legacy of support, collaboration and exciting soccer experiences for Nigerians,” he said. MTN Nigeria will be unveiling a series of activities in the coming days to thrill Nigerians during the Nations Cup.
Moses Simon to join top Turkish club
Moses Simon is the foremost name that is likely to replace injured Ivorian star Gervinho at Turkish Super Lig giants Trabzonspor. The injury will keep Gervinho out for a very long time and according to the report in Turkey, Simon’s agent William D’Avilla is reported to have proposed the Super Eagles winger to t […]
Wrestling stakeholders honour Oborududu
It was an atmosphere of celebration and carnival as stakeholders of wrestling in conjunction with the Nigeria Wrestling Federation hosted the country’s Tokyo 2020 wrestlers and coaches in a glamourous reception in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital on Saturday. Blessing Oborududu, who became Nigeria’s first-ever wrestling medallist at the Olympics, after claiming a silver […]
Prince Gas Cup Championship gathers momentum in Lagos
As the much anticipating Prince Gas football championship gathers momentum in Lagos, the organisers of the annual event have assured participating teams and fans to look forward to enjoying a well structured and improved tournament This was disclosed by the chairman Organizing Committee, Prince Sulaiman Gbadamosi, while addressing newsmen in Lagos ahead of the […]
