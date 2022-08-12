MTN to give PoS to Lebokun cultural festival participants in C’River

MTN Nigeria, a major sponsor of Lebokun festival, a cultural festival in Cross River State, has promised to give Point of Sale (PoS) machines to hundreds of participants during this year’s festival scheduled for September. Bassey Etuk, Adviser, State and LG Affairs, MTN Nigeria, disclosed that the organization has a plan to open a mobile account for all participants in the festival to enable them send cash to their loved ones in remote areas through their Momo Agents.

Etuk said this yesterday during a press briefing with journalists at the Palace of Obolo Opol of Ugep in Yakuur Local Government Area of the state, explaining that the company will provide POS machines to hundreds of individuals “to ensure that they go into businesses of their own.’ He was optimistic that this year’s event will surpass previous years, maintaining that with the provision of POS to participants, the company would have achieved its purpose of empowering youths in the area.

