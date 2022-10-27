MTN to invest over N65m in Startups through grants

Leading ICT company, MTN is set to invest in Nigerian owned businesses through a campaign – ‘MTN Pulse BlowMyHustle’, which aims to economically empower Nigerian youths involved in scalable businesses. ‘Side hustles’ amongst Nigerian youths have become prevalent compared to previous generations. According to a 2019 Geo Poll, side hustles have become fast-rising, with Nigeria leading the pack at 44.4%, followed by Kenya at 40.8%.

This report sampled youths from Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Uganda and Tanzania, and found some of the major side hustles include agriculture, entertainment, ICT, online business, logistics, and food and beverage sectors, among others. Speaking at the MTN Pulse launch event on Wednesday 19th October, 2022, Chief Marketing Officer, MTN Nigeria, Adia Sowho, said: “The ‘hustle spirit’ amongst Nigeria’s young people is truly inspiring as they are innovative and entrepreneurial.

