News

MTN to invest over N65m in Startups through grants

Posted on Author Adeola Adeniyi Comment(0)

Leading ICT company, MTN is set to invest in Nigerian owned businesses through a campaign – ‘MTN Pulse BlowMyHustle’, which aims to economically empower Nigerian youths involved in scalable businesses. ‘Side hustles’ amongst Nigerian youths have become prevalent compared to previous generations. According to a 2019 Geo Poll, side hustles have become fast-rising, with Nigeria leading the pack at 44.4%, followed by Kenya at 40.8%.

This report sampled youths from Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Uganda and Tanzania, and found some of the major side hustles include agriculture, entertainment, ICT, online business, logistics, and food and beverage sectors, among others. Speaking at the MTN Pulse launch event on Wednesday 19th October, 2022, Chief Marketing Officer, MTN Nigeria, Adia Sowho, said: “The ‘hustle spirit’ amongst Nigeria’s young people is truly inspiring as they are innovative and entrepreneurial.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

We must keep fighting against racism, says Southgate

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma has returned from his official trip to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, with the good news that Imo will reap bountifully from World Bank programmes on rural roads, NEWMAP projects, ecological programmes, among others that dominated his discussion and activities while in Abuja.   President Muhammadu Buhari did […]
News

Study ties crossed eyes to mental illness risk

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

A recent study found that children with strabismus, or crossed eyes, are up to twice as likely to develop mental health problems than those without the condition. These are the results of a new study published in the ‘Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Ophthalmology’. According to the researchers, the risk for an anxiety […]
News

Rape: Rights group petition Ugwuanyi over detention of victim’s guardian

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma ENUGU

Four civil society groups in Enugu State have petitioned Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi over the detention of a complainant in a rape case of a 16-year-old girl.   The civil rights groups are seeking the governor’s intervention to prevail on police to free the detainee and a relation to the victim, who was gang raped by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica