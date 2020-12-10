MTN, uduX partner on music content

MTN Nigeria has announced a new partnership with uduX, Nigeria’s first domestically launched music streaming service, which offers users access to high-quality audio and HD music videos. The partnership will see MTN subscribers gain access to discounted data bundles for accessing content and streaming unlimited music on the uduX app.

Chief Digital Officer, MTN Nigeria, Srinivas Rao, described the partnership as reinforcing the company’s Good Together mantra, which advocates collaboration as a way to foster growth in different sectors of the economy. “Our young customers are passionate about music.

That is why we have consistently supported the development of the local music industry. We’ve partnered with uduX because we believe in their capacity to deliver high-quality, curated music from around the world, and contribute immensely to the continued growth of the music industry in Nigeria.” “If you want to go fast, go alone; if you want to go far, go together,” he added referencing the well-known African adage.

“This partnership reaffirms our commitment to supporting the growth of indigenous companies and content through active collaboration.” Also speaking, the Chief Executive Officer of uduX, Chidi Aneto Okeke said: ‘‘With all three global major record companies signed to uduX among many others, we will be bringing our MTN/ uduX audience the creme of the global music scene and its international superstars, and of course we are committed to showcasing the very best of our African artistes. “Our partnership with MTN bodes well for the entire music streaming chain, and especially the artistes who will get a chance to earn from locally generated streaming revenue. We are thrilled to be working with one of Africa’s leaders in telecommunications.”

