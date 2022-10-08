MTN, Ultima host celebrities, media, as Family Feud premieres

MTN Nigeria and Nigeria’s foremost production company, Ultima Studios, held a grand industry event to mark the premiere of the globally acclaimed game show, Family Feud. The event had in attendance guests across various media platforms as well as A-list celebrities like Tee-Y Mix and Sharon Ooja, who all dazzled the red carpet in stunning attires.

The premiere, which was held recently at the Ultima Studios in Lekki featured exciting games, with guests wining cash prizes. An enthralling mock Family Feud episode, featuring two families and hosted by the TV show host, Bisola Aiyeola, was unveiled.

Speaking at the event, Acting Chief Digital Officer, MTN Nigeria, Aisha Umar Mumuni, said; “MTN Nigeria is committed to creating various outlets for the growth and development of Nigerians and that include entertainment. We prioritise the need to provide families with entertaining content that is wholesome. ‘‘Family Feud Nigeria does just that, it brings forward the authenticity of Nigerians, starting with the wonderful host, Bisola. We are excited to see Nigerian families win on the show and the various digital games, it is all very thrilling.”

