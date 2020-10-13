MTN Y’ello Star to produce new music talents

The reality TV show, MTN Y’ello Star, is set to make a difference in the music industry as it seeks to produce more stars. The MTN Y’ello Star project aims to nurture talents and establish wellrounded individuals who will take the world by storm and debunk the theories of TV talent competition not producing stars.

From vocal training and music composition to distribution, marketing and the business of entertainment, taken by instructors from the Berklee College of Music, USA and the Henley Business School, UK, the show is setting new pace in the industry.

One major criticism of TV talent competitions has been that “Reality shows look for good TV moments – not talent”. All’s fair in TV, and that’s why producers look for the juiciest television opportunities, not the most talented artists.

Analysts believe that they manipulate the results of the show to generate the highest ratings by heightening the drama and appeal of reality competitions, and their main focus isn’t on creating a singing superstar.

The year 2020 has seen the rise of a new generation music talent discovery platform, Y’ello Star, by MTN. The project aims to produce a Reality TV music sensation that can compete on a global level by building the capacity of all individuals that make it into the competition.

Over the years, there’s been a decline of TV talent competitions in Nigeria, largely because they have failed to produce winners who are household names, with doubts creeping in from organizers who become unsure if winners can make it in the music industry.

Back in its prime during the late 2000s, Project Fame was incredibly popular, churning out overnight sensations and memorable hits. The show’s ratings peaked in the early part of the 2010s as former contestants like Iyanya, Praiz, Chidinma and Niniola soared to the top of the music charts in the country.

