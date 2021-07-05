MTNDP: Taraba to assist FG with Ishaku’s programme

Taraba State government has promised to assist the Federal Government in realising her dreams for the North East with the activities of Governor Darius Ishaku of the state.

This was disclosed recently at a two-day Northeast Zonal Technical meeting on the Medium-Term National Development Plan (2021-2025).

The state’s Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Solomon Elisha, who disclosed this at the zonal event, stated that Governor Ishaku had rescued the state from the total decay of neglect, adding that the essence of the parley was for each of the region to showcase its developmental achievements.

This was contained in a statement obtained by New Telegraph.

Addressing the gathering at the Gombe International Hotel in Gombe State, Solomon said that the parley would afford all involved states to showcase their achievements while contributing to the Federal Government’s agenda 2050.

“It’s expedient that sub-nationals are given the opportunity to contribute towards this plan.

“We shall make judicious use of this opportunity; we shall ensure that Taraba not previously captured is now captured in both the Federal Government’s 2021-2025 and that of 2050 agenda,” he said.

He later told newsmen that his boss met many moribund government projects on assuming office, saying: “As I speak with you today, Governor Ishaku has made do with his ‘rescue mission in the state’.”

In his keynote address, Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya appreciated the Federal Government’s move for the exercise, which he described as: “a new approach towards achieving a more inclusive and effective participation of states and local governments at different stages of the on-going process of developing and implementation of the Medium-Term National Development Plan (MTNDP) 2021-2025 and Agenda 2050 in order to deepen ownership and sustainability.”

Represented by his deputy, Dr. Manassah Jattau, Governor Inuwa disclosed that his administration, in its bid to transform the state launched a 10-year development plan tagged: ‘DEVAGOM’ which now tallies with the Federal Government’s national plan 2021-2025 and Agenda 2050.

Like this: Like Loading...