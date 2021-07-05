araba State Governor, Darius Ishaku
Metro & Crime

MTNDP: Taraba to assist FG with Ishaku’s programme

Posted on Author Oladipupo Awojobi Comment(0)

Taraba State government has promised to assist the Federal Government in realising her dreams for the North East with the activities of Governor Darius Ishaku of the state.

This was disclosed recently at a two-day Northeast Zonal Technical meeting on the Medium-Term National Development Plan (2021-2025).

The state’s Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Solomon Elisha, who disclosed this at the zonal event, stated that Governor Ishaku had rescued the state from the total decay of neglect, adding that the essence of the parley was for each of the region to showcase its developmental achievements.

This was contained in a statement obtained by New Telegraph.

Addressing the gathering at the Gombe International Hotel in Gombe State, Solomon said that the parley would afford all involved states to showcase their achievements while contributing to the Federal Government’s agenda 2050.

“It’s expedient that sub-nationals are given the opportunity to contribute towards this plan.

“We shall make judicious use of this opportunity; we shall ensure that Taraba not previously captured is now captured in both the Federal Government’s 2021-2025 and that of 2050 agenda,” he said.

He later told newsmen that his boss met many moribund government projects on assuming office, saying: “As I speak with you today, Governor Ishaku has made do with his ‘rescue mission in the state’.”

In his keynote address, Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya appreciated the Federal Government’s move for the exercise, which he described as: “a new approach towards achieving a more inclusive and effective participation of states and local governments at different stages of the on-going process of developing and implementation of the Medium-Term National Development Plan (MTNDP) 2021-2025 and Agenda 2050 in order to deepen ownership and sustainability.”

Represented by his deputy, Dr. Manassah Jattau, Governor Inuwa disclosed that his administration, in its bid to transform the state launched a 10-year development plan tagged: ‘DEVAGOM’ which now tallies with the Federal Government’s national plan 2021-2025 and Agenda 2050.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Police bust kidnapping syndicate, recover machine guns, 179 ammunition

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

Police in Katsina State have busted a notorious syndicate of gunrunners, kidnappers, bandits.   The police also recovered general machine guns and at least 179 anti-aircraft (AA) ammunition from the suspects. The state Police Commissioner, Sanusi Buba, disclosed this yesterday.   Baba explained that the busting of the kidnapping syndicate, arrest of bandits, gunrunners and […]
Metro & Crime

Pay our salary arrears, ASPs beg IGP

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Policemen promoted to the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in 2017 have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to order the Inspector- General of Police (IG), Muhammad Adamu, to pay their promotion salary arrears. One of the aggrieved policemen, who spoke with our correspondent on condition of anonymity, described the non-payment of their salaries […]
Metro & Crime

Lagos rescues 16-year-old COVID-19 positive mother

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Muritala Ayinla Lagos State government has rescued a 16-yearold mother, Aishat, who tested positive for coronavirus after she was delivered of a baby girl.   A video had gone viral on social media last week about the 16-year-old mother, Aishat. Following the development, the state Ministry of Youths and Social Development and the Lagos State […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica