Education

MTNF boosts science, tech learning in Ondo school

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju Comment(0)

Effective teaching and learning of science and Information Technology (IT) at Aquinas College, Akure, Ondo State, has received a major boost following the building and commissioning of three fully furnished science and technology laboratories handed over to the school by the MTN Foundation.

This was as the Chairman, MTN Foundation, Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi, in his remarks during the commissioning of the laboratory project, reiterated that the importance of education and technology in the development of our nation could not be overstated. “Science and Technology play a critical and important role in promoting the economies of advanced countries, hence the decision by the MTN Foundation to commit its huge resources towards the execution of the projects that advance science and technology in the country,” he stated. Meanwhile, the state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Olufemi Agagu who represented the Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), lauded the MTN Foundation for being a pacesetter with the upgraded laboratories, which according to him, are critical to the growth of science, technology and engineering development of the students, school and the state in general.

“The import of the ceremony today is about the future of the existing students and the future generations of Aquinas College, as well as all our students in general given its impact on science, technology, engineering and mathematics development,” he added. Some of the dignitaries at the handing over ceremony include the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi; Special Adviser on Education to the Ondo State Governor, Dr. Wunmi Ilawole, among other notable personalities. Speaking on MTN Foundation’s support, the President Worldwide of Aquinas College, Akure Old Students Association (ACAOSA), Emeritus Justice Adesuyi Olateru-Olagbegi, thanked MTN for the intervention, saying the capacity of the school’s laboratories has been stretched enormously due to the increasing number of students, which has necessitated minimal refurbishments in the past.

He said: “However, no refurbishment in equipment, materials, specimens or aesthetics has come anywhere near the wholesale upgrading that has been generously affected by the MTN Foundation’s multi million naira projects. “Again, no other school deserves this favour of the laboratory upgrade more than Aquinas College, Akure whether from the point of view of its historic academic excellence in the sciences and arts, or from the point of view of the huge number of ultimate beneficiaries of over 2,800 students, which makes the investment exceedingly valuable as they will serve a high number of students.”

The MTN Foundation intervention includes renovation of existing laboratories; installa-tion of laboratory furniture; supply of laboratory equipment and consumables, as well as installation of solar-powered borehole and alternative power solutions. According to the Foundation, Government Secondary School, Owerri in Imo State, earlier in the year also received fully refurbished Science laboratories for Chemistry, Physics and Biology. The Foundation further said: “Following the criteria for the nomination of schools for the project, two other public secondary schools have been pencilled down to benefit from the project. They are St. Augustine College, Igbuzor, Delta State and Queens College, Lagos. Besides, the MTN Foundation is also undertaking the training of science teachers and laboratory attendants in all the selected schools.

 

