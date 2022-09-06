Education

MTNF gifts N40m grants to boost youth’s ICT, entrepreneurial skills

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju Comment(0)

No fewer than 3,000 winners of young Nigerian entrepreneurs, who are successful in ICT and Business Skills training have become recipients of N40 million worth of equipment grants distributed to them by the MTN Foundation in partnership with Meta, Google and Microsoft.

 

The equipment grants were presented to the beneficiaries at a presentation ceremony, which took place at the MTN Head Office, Ikoyi, Lagos in fulfilling its promise to develop ICT and business skills among the younger ones as part of initiative by the Foundation to upscale youth employment drive.

The equipment grants worth 40 million naira, according to the Foundation, were given to the top 200 participants to assist in growing the businesses of the young entrepreneurs. Addressing the grant recipients, the General Manager, Corporate Affairs, MTN Nigeria, Omasan Ogisi said: “For us at MTN, it is an honour to be part of your story, and we are all here today in recognition of your hard work and commitment.

 

Among the 3,000 young entrepreneurs we trained, you are part of the top 200, and that is no small feat. “We are hopeful that the little we have contributed to your business in the form of the training and equipment grants would give you a step up in your journey into an amazing future.”

 

While expressing gratitude to the Foundation, a content writer and one of the grant recipients, Abidoye Olaniyan, said: “The training was very impactful. We learned a lot of things from Meta, Microsoft, and Google.

Today, I am getting a laptop from the MTN Foundation, and I am very grateful as this will help scale up my business.”

 

The MTN Foundation ICT and Business Skills training, designed for young entrepreneurs between the ages of 18 and 35, Ogisi added, had up-skilled over 7,000 Nigerian youths across in more than 10 states in the country.

 

