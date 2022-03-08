MTNN disengages senior staff over sexual harassment

MTN Nigeria Communications Plc has disengaged one of its senior staffs over sexual harassment. The telecom firm stated this on a clarification it issued yesterday on alleged cases of sexual harassments perpetrated by a senior staff of the company, noting that its Board had decided on the separation of the concerned individual and he has disengaged from the employment of the company. MTN Nigeria, in a notice at the Nigerian Exchange Limited signed by Uto Ukpanah, Company Secretary, confirmed receipt of anonymous allegations made against a senior officer through the company’s whistleblowing structures in May 2021. Alhough the company did not name the staff involved, some media reports have been banding the name of a particular senior staff of the communications outfit as the culprit. MTNN said publicised allegations made against other employees were received through the whistleblowing process on March 3, 2022. “Per company policy, these allegations will also be treated with the same level of fairness and objectivity. Parties will be given the opportunity for their versions to be heard and considered along with supporting evidence to ensure all associated issues are adequately addressed. “An extensive forensic investigation was conducted by an independent forensic team, examining issues included in the whistleblower’s submission. Specific details and substantiating evidence were not provided to support some of the allegations made,” the notice said. MTN Nigeria said it was committed to providing a safe environment for all its employees free from discrimination on any grounds and harassment at work, including sexual harassment, and conducting business in accordance with extant laws.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...