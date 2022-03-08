Business

MTNN disengages senior staff over sexual harassment

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

MTN Nigeria Communications Plc has disengaged one of its senior staffs over sexual harassment. The telecom firm stated this on a clarification it issued yesterday on alleged cases of sexual harassments perpetrated by a senior staff of the company, noting that its Board had decided on the separation of the concerned individual and he has disengaged from the employment of the company. MTN Nigeria, in a notice at the Nigerian Exchange Limited signed by Uto Ukpanah, Company Secretary, confirmed receipt of anonymous allegations made against a senior officer through the company’s whistleblowing structures in May 2021. Alhough the company did not name the staff involved, some media reports have been banding the name of a particular senior staff of the communications outfit as the culprit. MTNN said publicised allegations made against other employees were received through the whistleblowing process on March 3, 2022. “Per company policy, these allegations will also be treated with the same level of fairness and objectivity. Parties will be given the opportunity for their versions to be heard and considered along with supporting evidence to ensure all associated issues are adequately addressed. “An extensive forensic investigation was conducted by an independent forensic team, examining issues included in the whistleblower’s submission. Specific details and substantiating evidence were not provided to support some of the allegations made,” the notice said. MTN Nigeria said it was committed to providing a safe environment for all its employees free from discrimination on any grounds and harassment at work, including sexual harassment, and conducting business in accordance with extant laws.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Agro-allied exporter urges FG to support Nigerians with loans

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

A renowned agro-allied exporter and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sourcing and Produce, one of the leading agricultural trading companies in Africa, Mr. Lanre Awojoodu, has urged the Federal Government to support Nigerian exporters with access to loans. This is to encourage them to be part of the regulated global commodity platform. Awojoodu disclosed […]
Business

NSE: Transactions dip with N70bn loss

Posted on Author Stories, Chris Ugwu

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday closed negative to upturn previous day’s gain as bears regained grip following the sell-off witnessed on blue chip firms.   The local bourse recorded 14 gainers against 17 losers to close the trading session on the negative route. Consequently, the All- Share Index dipped […]
Business

CBN issues guidelines for payments service firms

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has issued guidelines for licensing and regulation of Payments Service Holding Companies (PSHC). According to a circular posted on its website yesterday, the guidelines follow the CBN’s recent unveiling of new license categorizations for the Nigerian payments system, which required companies seeking to offer switching and processing services, payment […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica