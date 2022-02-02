MTNN’s 575m share offer 139.47% oversubscribed

The Series 1 offer for sale of 575 million shares held by MTN Group in MTN Nigeria (the Offer) to Nigerian investors has been successfully completed. According to a statement from MTNN, the offer was 139.47 per cent oversubscribed, activating the allocation of an additional 86.25 million shares.

The Offer was implemented by way of a bookbuild to qualified institutional investors and a fixed price offer to retail investors. The Offer was oversubscribed with valid applications for a total of 801.97 million units, leading to the activation of the approved 15 per cent over-subscription clause of an additional 86.25 million MTN Nigeria shares.

In all, 661.25 million MTN Nigeria shares were allotted. A total of 126,720 retail investors submitted valid applications and received full allotment and institutional investors, including pension funds, insurance companies, asset managers, corporates and foreign portfolio investors that participated in the bookbuild were allotted 72.09 per cent of their applications. This includes Nigerian pension funds, representing approximately 6.5 million Nigerian contributors. The telecom frim noted that following the successful completion of the Offer, MTN Group’s shareholding in MTN Nigeria reduced by 3.25 percentage points, from 78.83 per cent to 75.58 per cent.

“In line with the innovative incentive structure of one free share for every 20 purchased, subject to a maximum of 250 free shares per investor, an additional 4.28 million MTN Nigeria shares will be allotted to qualifying investors who hold the shares allotted to them for 12 months till 31 January 2023. “MTN Group adopted a unique structure in this offering by determining a fixed price of N169 per share for the retail offer through a Bookbuild to Qualified Investors that was completed on 26 November 2021. “The fixed price offer to Retail Investors was at a discount of 11 per cent to the closing price of MTN Nigeria stock on the day the bookbuild was completed. The Offer commenced on 1 December 2021 and was completed on 14 December 2021. Nigerian investors across the country supported the Offer through multiple channels – Receiving Agents, Issuing Houses and PrimaryOffer (a digital application platform).

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...