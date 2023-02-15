News Top Stories

MTN’s network crash puts over 80m subscribers offline

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo Comment(0)

MTN subscribers in Nigeria groaned for more than three hours yesterday as they were unable to connect to the network for hours, leading to loss of money to the telco and its subscribers who use the network for their businesses. While subscribers could not make calls, banks and many other financial institutions on the network of the telco lost their transactions, hence losing revenue running to millions of naira. As at December, 2022, the Nigerian Communications Commission’s (NCC’s) industry statistics revealed that MTN had over 89 million, GLO has 60.3 million, Airtel has 60 million while 9mobile has 12.8 million.

The network collapse started around 3:45pm though it was restored around 6:30pm, not many subscribers could still use the networt even as at the time of filing this report yesterday night. Sources from MTN told New Telegraph that “the development was caused by multiple fibre cuts the telco simultaneously recorded across different parts of the country through which their main fibre optics pass.

The Director, Compliance Monitoring and Enforcement, NCC, Efosa Idehen, said he could not comment on the issue, saying he was not informed of the development. Meanwhile, the NCC has continued to campaign against vandalisation of telecoms infrastructure, charging consumers to play major role in complementing efforts being put in place to ensure protection of the infrastructure across the country. At various fora, the Commission gave the charge and organised sensitisation programme to enlighten the citizens on the danger of vandalising or theft of fibre cables and other telecoms infrastructure. The commission had said that aside the role of the law enforcement agencies in protecting telecoms infrastructure, the subscribers, who are the ultimate users, had an obligation to protect the installations in their domains.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

DSS rescues nonagenarian mother of Jigawa senatorial candidate

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Kano

The Department of State Security in Kano has made yet another breakthrough after the rescue of a 94 year – old mother of Jigawa South Senatorial candidate, Tijjani Ibrahim Gaya. Binta Ibrahim was abducted at about 2am last Wednesday at her Kiyawa country home by some heavily armed gunmen who made away with her into […]
News

Correctional service to empower officers on non-custodial measures

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

As part of measures to decongest correctional facilities, the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) will embark on more sensitization and education of the people on non-custodial measures in Enugu State. Controller of Corrections in Enugu State, Mr. Joseph Emelue, who made this known in Enugu yesterday while officially opening a threeday training for Non- Custodial Directorate […]
News

CBN adjusts exchange rate to N380/$1

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday adjusted the exchange rate on its official website to N380/$1 from the N379 per dollar that it has had on the site since August this year.   Subsequently, the apex bank also adjusted its official selling exchange rate to N381 per dollar from the former the N380/$1. While […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica