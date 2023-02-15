MTN’s network crash puts over 80m subscribers offline

MTN subscribers in Nigeria groaned for more than three hours yesterday as they were unable to connect to the network for hours, leading to loss of money to the telco and its subscribers who use the network for their businesses. While subscribers could not make calls, banks and many other financial institutions on the network of the telco lost their transactions, hence losing revenue running to millions of naira. As at December, 2022, the Nigerian Communications Commission’s (NCC’s) industry statistics revealed that MTN had over 89 million, GLO has 60.3 million, Airtel has 60 million while 9mobile has 12.8 million.

The network collapse started around 3:45pm though it was restored around 6:30pm, not many subscribers could still use the networt even as at the time of filing this report yesterday night. Sources from MTN told New Telegraph that “the development was caused by multiple fibre cuts the telco simultaneously recorded across different parts of the country through which their main fibre optics pass.

The Director, Compliance Monitoring and Enforcement, NCC, Efosa Idehen, said he could not comment on the issue, saying he was not informed of the development. Meanwhile, the NCC has continued to campaign against vandalisation of telecoms infrastructure, charging consumers to play major role in complementing efforts being put in place to ensure protection of the infrastructure across the country. At various fora, the Commission gave the charge and organised sensitisation programme to enlighten the citizens on the danger of vandalising or theft of fibre cables and other telecoms infrastructure. The commission had said that aside the role of the law enforcement agencies in protecting telecoms infrastructure, the subscribers, who are the ultimate users, had an obligation to protect the installations in their domains.

