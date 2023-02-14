News

MTN’s network crash puts over 80m subscribers offline

*Banks, Internet, calls, e-channels affected

MTN subscribers in Nigeria groaned for more than three hours Tuesday as they were unable to connect to the network for hours, leading to loss of money to the telco and its subscribers who use the network for their businesses.

While subscribers could not make calls, banks and many other financial institutions on the network of the telco lost their transactions, hence losing revenue running to millions of naira.

As at December, 2022, the Nigerian Communications Commission’s (NCC’s) industry statistics revealed that MTN had over 89 million subscribers, Glo has 60.3 million; Airtel has 60 million while 9mobile has 12.8 million.

The network collapse started around 3:45pm though it was restored around 6:30pm, not many subscribers could still use the network even as at the time of filing this report Tuesday evening.

MTN sources told New Telegraph that “the development was caused by multiple fibre cuts the telco simultaneously recorded across different parts of the country through which their main fibre optics pass.”

The Director, Compliance Monitoring and Enforcement, NCC, Efosa Idehen, said he could not comment on the issue, saying he was not informed of the development.

 

