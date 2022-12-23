MTU Convocation: Abiodun tasks youths on leadership

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has tasked Nigerian youths on leadership, urging them to demonstrate leadership qualities and entrepreneurship skills in their attempts at shaping Nigeria’s nationhood. The governor spoke during the 4th Mountain Top University (MTU) convocation lecture with the theme; ‘The Youth As Catalysts In Building Nigeria’s Future,’ yesterday in Ogun State. According to him, “At this point in our political and eco-nomic quagmire, the time has come for our youths to take advantage of the vast opportunities in the different sectors of the economy. Governor Abiodun said: “As you proceed in life, you must begin to ask yourself questions. How do I contribute to progressive national development? A popular saying of Nelson Mandela that; “Youths of today are leaders of tomorrow,” is true and is applicable in each and every aspect. The youth lays the foundation of the development for any nation.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...