News

MTU Convocation: Abiodun tasks youths on leadership

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has tasked Nigerian youths on leadership, urging them to demonstrate leadership qualities and entrepreneurship skills in their attempts at shaping Nigeria’s nationhood. The governor spoke during the 4th Mountain Top University (MTU) convocation lecture with the theme; ‘The Youth As Catalysts In Building Nigeria’s Future,’ yesterday in Ogun State. According to him, “At this point in our political and eco-nomic quagmire, the time has come for our youths to take advantage of the vast opportunities in the different sectors of the economy. Governor Abiodun said: “As you proceed in life, you must begin to ask yourself questions. How do I contribute to progressive national development? A popular saying of Nelson Mandela that; “Youths of today are leaders of tomorrow,” is true and is applicable in each and every aspect. The youth lays the foundation of the development for any nation.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NJC reinstates Justice Ofili Ajumogobia as FHC Judge

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

The National Judicial Council (NJC) Wednesday reinstated Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia as a Judge of the Federal High Court (FHC). The Council premised its decision on a court judgment quashing 15 counts of money laundering preferred against her by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The NJC had earlier okayed Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia’s prosecution following a […]
News

Petrol price: IPMAN shelves planned strike, S’West exco meets DSS

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni,

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), South West Zone, Wednesday suspended its planned strike over recent increase in fuel pump price. The suspension of the industrial action followed the meeting of the zonal executive of IPMAN with the Ogun State Director of the Department of State Services (DSS), David Tuska. The South West […]
News

Insecurity: We still’ve confidence in president’s integrity – Reps

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

Despite the fact that President Muhammadu Buhari failed to honour the invitation to appear before the House of Representatives yesterday, the lower chamber said it still believe in the president’s integrity. Spokesperson for the House, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, who disclosed this while reacting to the absence of the president, said until he forwards a communication […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica