MTV Shuga Naija unveils new cast for fifth season

MTV Shuga Naija, an MTV Staying Alive Foundation initiative, is back for a fifth season, boasting a strong cast to extend the impact of its taboo-defying edutainment TV series. Set to premiere in April, the fifth season focuses on storylines about Gender-Based Violence and COVID-19, while continuing to address HIV prevention. Behind the camera, the focus is an empowering female creative’s, with an 80 percent female crew while in front of the camera, an exciting line up of new faces will be headlined by sensational actresses and co-stars on Netflix’s series Far from Home, Genoveva Umeh and Gbubemi Ejeye.

Susan Pwajok, who is best known on screen from her role in the popular Nigerian family drama series, The Johnsons, has also been announced as a cast member alongside well-loved Pan-African MTV Base Culture Squad member, Ilooise Omohinmi. Other new cast members announced include high profile talents Maggie Osuome, Lexan Peters, Ben Touitou, Kem Ajieh Ikechukwu, Okey Uzoeshi, John Njamah, Kiki Omeili, Chioma Edak, Francis Onwochei and Bolaji Ogunmola. Last year, MTV Shuga Naija initiated a search for exceptional young talent via online auditions that received over a thousand applications.

The two winners of these auditions; Kanaga Emmanuel Eme and Chioma Edak; have been chosen to play lead roles on the show, while others selected will play supporting roles. Returning MTV Shuga actors include Adesua Etomi-Wellington (Far From Home, Falling, and Sugar Rush), Tomiwa Tegbe (My Siblings and I) and Sharon Jatto (The Griot). “The cast of MTV Shuga Naija are not just actors, but ambassadors of our edutainment campaign.

They are working tirelessly to ensure that our messaging reaches the desired height and positively impact millions of young Nigerians, empowering them to make better decisions about their health and lives.” remarked Anita Adesiyan, Country Manager, MTV Shuga Naija. In addition to the return of MTV Shuga Naija, MTV Staying Alive Foundation also unveiled its Talent Accelerator Programme a platform created to invest in young, emerging female creatives. The initiative will leverage internship placements and mentorship programmes across production units to advance gender-aware media in the Nigerian TV and film industry. Its first execution saw the selection of 11 outstanding young women to work across different departments through the filming of the new season.

