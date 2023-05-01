Workers’ Day: Ganduje Celebrates Robust, Peaceful Relationship With Workers

… Warns Against Industrial Actions

As he plans to take a bow out as Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, on Monday, celebrated his eight-year robust, peaceful and harmonious relationship with workers in the state.

He commended the workers for their cooperation and understanding throughout his tenure and also thanked God for giving him the initiative to ensure that workers’ welfare and well-being were adequately maintained and protected during his administration.

Ganduje who spoke at Sani Abacha stadium during the 2023 Wokers’ Day celebration said that he felt fulfilled witnessing the last workers’ day as a Governor.

He was accompanied by his Deputy, Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, Head of Service, Director General of the Hisbah Board, and a number of members of his cabinet.

He described workers as producers of wealth and the backbone of the nation’s economic development.

Ganduje also advocated against industrial action, describing it as avoidable, while urging employers and employees to find better ways of settling industrial disputes.

According to him, “Labour is one of the most important sectors of the production of wealth, as well as the catalyst of the sustained economic growth, societal transformation and development.

“Throughout the tenure of my administration, I made everything possible within the limit of the available governmental system and financial resources to give whatever is due to the labour.

“Perhaps, this unprecedented peace that surrounded the atmosphere of unparallel industrial harmony which the state has been enjoying in the last eight years.

“It is on the premise of this forgoing that I consider it duty bound to give sufficient tribute to Labour leadership in the state and indeed the entire working class under the umbrella of the Nigeria Labour Congress for maturity in upholding the principle of collective bargaining in our related agitations.

“It is my singular opinion that I believe many right-meaning actors in the industrial relations will share my philosophy that industrial action is the most avoidable, but last resort in addressing industrial dispute.”

The Governor also used the occasion to list numerous achievements recorded by his administration for the overall interest of workers in the state.

He also promised to handover keys of low-cost houses built for teachers in the state to the Kano Labour leadership.

In his remarks, Kano state chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Kabiru Inuwa, described the day as, “a reminder of the tireless efforts of every worker in building and shaping our society. Workers are the backbone of any economy. Thier hardwork and dedication drive progress and growth.”

He appreciated Ganduje’s administration for the kind gestures pit extended to workers in the state, promising that workers will continue to put in their best for the overall development of Kano state.