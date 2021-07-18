Body & Soul

Much ado about Cubana High Priest 46 cows gift

Nigerian socialite Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana High Priest, has gifted his former boss, Obi Cubana, 46 cows for his mother’s burial.

 

The celebrity barman as he likes to be called took to his Instagram Stories where he shared videos of the gift presentation. According to him, the 46 cows represents his former boss’s age. According to Nigerian DJ, BigN, Obi Cubana has so far received 246 cows from friends and associates as gifts for his mother’s burial.

 

Obi Iyiegbu, 46, popularly known as Obi Cubana owner of several nightclubs in Abuja, Lagos, and Owerri is set to bury his late mother Ezinne Uche Iyiiegbu.

 

The burial will be taking place at Afor Uzo Oba in Anambra state later this week. Cubana Chief Priest and Obi Cubana used to be business associates until they fell out about a year ago.

 

The popular celebrity barman went on a social media rant after their relationship fell apart. He went on to start up his nightclub in Owerri.

 

Obi Cubana has remained silent about their rift to date. Obi Cubana is known to be one of the pioneers of nightlife in Abuja where he has major investments in the hospitality business

