Much ado about mother tongues in Nigeria

There’s no doubt that the Nigerian culture has been eroded by western culture and the effect could be seen in different areas, especially the fast eroding of different indigenous languages.

The white man’s culture, proudly embraced by hundreds of Nigerian youth, if not thousands, has caused them to begin to neglect their tradition and culture. Some cultural practices have gone into extinction while others have been abandoned.

Nigeria is a multilingual country where diverse traditions and cultures co-exist. Societal ties that bound people together in traditional societies have been ripped apart by westernization.

Nigeria, like many countries in the world, has always been at the receiving end of this western tradition, norms and value system, where the negative effects of these western traditions are witnessed in the lives of many Nigerians.

Many Nigerian parents are not too happy that their children cannot speak their indigenous languages. This is more pronounced in families, where there are inter-tribal marriages.

Mr. Azubuike Amakanyadioha, a businessman, said that it was completely abnormal for a language of a particular tribe to go into extinction. He simply just couldn’t imagine it.

He argued that just as a typical English man would not want to jettison his language, in order to adopt another, so also it was abnormal and absurd to hear that most Nigerian children couldn’t speak their mother tongue, which is the child’s native language.

The father of three further stated: “It is disturbing that Africans are so passionate about speaking English and American languages that they make our indigenous languages sound strange in their ears.

Sadly, this trend is common among young Nigerians. Nigerians are the architect when it comes to making their indigenous languages go into extinction.

In Nigeria, we should be able to communicate with our children in our language. Not being able to speak your language is just as good as being a foreigner in a country where you don’t belong.

It sounds so ridiculous not to know the norms, traditions, customs, practices and culture of your roots.” Amakanyadioha encourages parents to revive their indigenous languages in their families, so that younger Nigerians will grow up with that idea instilled into them.

He also mentioned that indigenous languages should be embraced and encouraged in schools as well, so that it doesn’t entirely disappear. His words: “With Nigeria being a multilingual and multi-cultural nation, it is just so bizarre to sit back and watch our cultural heritages get extinguished.”

The Executive Secretary, National Institute for Cultural Orientation (NICO), Mr. Ado Muhammed Yahuza, said at the 2nd edition of the Nigerian indigenous language programme, which according to linguistic experts, more than half of over 400 languages in Nigeria is endangered.

Yahuza said: “The languages such as Igbo and Yoruba may not survive the next 50 years if urgent measures are not taken to reverse the trend.” But Miss Praise Adebowale, an undergraduate, thinks it was better to speak fluent English while growing up, than struggling to master the native tongue. She encouraged parents to train their children with good English, so they would be able to speak it without interference from their native language.

She said: “Parents should ensure their children are well grounded in speaking the English Language with confidence. If a child gets so used to speaking his mother’s tongue, it will be hard to blend in when speaking English because it has not become a habit. Therefore, it can affect the child in the long-run, and overcoming that part takes a while.”

Adebowale opined that 90 percent of Igbo children speak the English Language better than the Yoruba. She reasoned this was because Igbo parents communicate mostly in English with their children.

She is, however, not negating how important it was to learn mother’s language. She said: “Groom your children to speak proper English first. I can’t start speaking Yoruba to my child, and a time comes when the child is to speak before his peers, and he feels inferior because he may not sound too good compared to the rest.

As far as I’m concerned, speaking good English is paramount, even some employers look out for how well-polished and fluent you are in English before employing you in their companies.”

Mrs. Mary Adeyemo, a mother to two, who is also a fitness coach, argued that Nigeria’s indigenous languages cannot go into extinction because most parents are becoming aware of the usefulness of such native languages. She said: “I believe that parents have been awakened to the reality of how one’s mother tongue is important and its advantages.

Parents are coming to the realization of understanding how important it is to speak one’s native language, either naturally or by forcing the children to learn it. I take great pride in knowing and seeing how my children are comfortable and fluent in speaking our native dialect.

This was made possible because it became a habitual process right from when they were in their cradles.”

Mrs. Seyifunmi Chukwu, whose marriage is inter-tribal, said indigenous languages were not ever likely going to become extinct. She talked about how she communicates with her children in Yoruba, while her husband tries by speaking with them in Igbo language.

She said: “I’m very proud of the way my children speak both languages comfortably. The way a child speaks or does not speak mother’s tongue, has to do with the parents.”

