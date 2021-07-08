Much ado about new revenue formula

Eight years after RMAFC conceived the idea of reviewing the current revenue formula for the three tiers of government, the process has gone back and forth with little progress. Will the Commission pull it off this last time? ABDULWAHAB ISA examines the developments

There is an indication of a light in the long tunnel over the revenue formula. The revenue formula is one very important exercise that has gone back and forth multiple times in the last eight years. Similar to the fate of recently passed Petroleum Industry Bill ( BIP), revised revenue formula for the three tiers of governments and derivation principle for oil producing states has been in the works in the last eight years without a headway. Taken simultaneously with the new revenue formula, is also the review of remuneration for political office holders and judiciary officers. The twoexercise stuck with the promoter- Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) for years with little progress on them.

Revenue formula/review odious journey

The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission, RMAFC, is the Federal Government’s statutory agency saddled with the responsibility of determining appropriate revenue formula for three tiers of governments. The agency is given an important mandate to fix the remuneration of political office holders and some category of government officers. RMAFC other mandates include but not limited to monitoring accruals to and disbursement of revenue from the federation account; review, from time to time, the revenue allocation formular and principles in operation to ensure conformity with changing realities; orovided that any revenue formula, which had been accepted by an Act of the National Assembly, shall remain in force for a period of not less than five years from the date of commencement of the Act; advise the federal and state government on fiscal efficiency and methods by which their revenue can be increased; and determine the remuneration appropriate for political officeholders including the President, Vice President, Governor Deputy Governors, Ministers, Commissioners, Special Advisers, Legislators and the holders of the offices mentioned in Sections 84 and 124 of this Constitution; and discharge such other functions as are conferred on the Commission by this Constitution or any Act of the National Assembly. The subsisting revenue formula, which set out a template for sharing revenue accruals into federation account pool, was conceived in 1999 during the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo. Ditto for the current emolument package of political office holders. The two are to be reviewed every five years. According to the current revenue allocation formula, the Federal Government gets 52.68 per cent, states, 26.72 per cent and local government, 20.60 per cent. In addition, 13 per cent of oil and gas federally collected revenue is returned to the oilproducing states as derivation revenue to compensate for ecological disasters arising from oil production. Clamour for the review of subsisting revenue formula dated before 2010. However, the RMAFC in 2013 saw the need to review the formula for balanced development of the country. The commission embarked on a nationwide consultation and met with notable figures on the issue.

Intricate political web

Fund allocation in whatever guise is a touchy topic. It always pitches two different opposing camps. Figure in the current revenue formula gives the Federal Government upper hand. It gets the highest allocation of 52.68 per cent, state, 26.72 per cent and local government, 20.60 per cent and 13 per cent ceded to the oil producing states. The states by constitution are autonomous. They are in the vanguard pushing for review of revenue formula. They advanced reasons why states deserve a higher revenue allocation formula to the federal government. They cited security which exists on exclusive lists as federal government responsibility now being shouldered by states. Same for the infrastructure and economic development. The State government says they have, for a long time, held the short end of the revenue stick. One of their arguments was that they are made to construct roads and key projects of the Federal Government in their domain. On the premise of executing projects of the Federal Government, they are shouldering a burden higher than federal. They are making strong case for higher percentage of revenue allocation. The oil producing states are not left out in agitation for higher cut in revenue percentage. The proverbial hen that lays the golden egg (oil which forms 70 per cent of the nation’s revenue), they are routing for upward review from current 13 per cent derivation principle. The permutations unceasingly kept coming. The draft review of the new revenue formula was ready in 2013. The then National Assembly worked on it, and transmitted it to the former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, but he kept it in view.

Light in a long tunnel

The current Executive Chairman of RMAFC, Engr. Elias Mbam, started revenue formula review process in his first tenure. On his assumption of office, Mban hit the ground running. “My agenda is to expand the sources of revenue for the federation. I would like to expand the cake that we are sharing so that people will get a reasonable quantity. “I intend to do this through diversification in areas outside oil and gas, and that includes solid minerals, agriculture and manufacturing. So, we will encourage states and let them know what is available outside oil and gas so they can develop those aspects of the economy to their own benefit,’’ he declared. To start with, he set up a committee to review the revenue sharing formula for the three tiers of government in line with current economic realities. He stingingly kept close to his chest the new figures, leaving no clue to guessing. Assuredly, there appears to be a flicker of hope in getting out a revised revenue formula. Precisely two weeks ago, Engr. Mban confirmed that works had advanced into finish stage in that aspect. The RMAFC boss gave green light to this effect when he received in the audience members of the National Assembly Service Commission led by Engr. Ahmed Khadi Amshi on a courtesy visit to his office. Mbam was quoted in a statement by RMAFC’s spokesperson, Mr.Nwachukwu Christian, of assuring his visitors that arrangements had been concluded to fully commence review of the nation’s revenue allocation formula (RAF). “The review is targeted at equitable distribution of the accrued revenue into the federation account to the three tiers of government and this will be concluded before the end of 2021,” the commission said. Mbam stated that RMAFC was one of the 14 executive bodies contained in the 1999 constitution as amended and saddled with the statutory function of reviewing from time to time the revenue allocation formula and principles in operation to ensure conformity with changing realities alongside monitoring appropriate revenue accruals to the federation account by the revenue generating agencies. Shedding light on the approach to be adopted in arriving at a suitable revenue formula, Mbam said that RAF review wouldd, firstly, concentrate on vertical formula, which has to do with sharing of revenue between federal, state and local governments, to be followed by a horizontal formula which has to do with sharing among states and among local governments. Relatedly, the RMAFC Chairman in addition informed his guests that the commission had commenced works with regards to review of remuneration for political and judicial office holders. This, he added, would immediately take off the Federal Government release fund for it. According to him, while the review of remuneration for judicial and executive office holders in the federation is subject to further legislation by national or state assemblies as the case may be, he said that whatever approved won’t be above RMAFC recommendation for legislatures at federal, state and local government . Responding, Amshi thanked the RMAFC boss for hosting him and his team while pledging the collaboration of the National Assembly Commission in the area of manpower development considering that RMAFC has the same organisational structure as the National Assembly. Amshi appreciated RMAFC in its mandate of boosting the revenue generation of the nation and its equitable distribution to the three tiers of government.

Lastline

With eight years already spent, and still counting, time is of essence for RMAFC and its lieutenant commissioners at the commission. The nation is anxiously waiting for a new revenue formula.

