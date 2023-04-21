Much ado about renovation of National Stadium, Surulere

In Nigeria, almost everybody is an expert in sports. Many argue about technical issues such that trained coaches and technical experts will only listen and laugh it off. When ex-internationals who played the game to the highest level express their views on crucial national issues, the ordinary Nigerian will counter them and give 1,001 reasons why the ex-players are wrong. On infrastructure, the story is the same as many ignorantly discuss building of stadiums, its maintenance and renovation without evaluating what obtains in other parts of the world. The current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has done well on infrastructure across the country.

Daura Stadium was fixed, the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium was renovated while the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, which was abandoned for 13 years, was also revived by the sports ministry led by Sunday Dare. Interestingly, the stadium was renovated courtesy of the Adopt initiative of the ministry which was embraced by Alhaji Aliko Dangote who provided funds to fix the edifice. The stadium has since hosted many international matches. National Stadium, Surulere, was also adopted by businessman, Chief Kessington Adebutu. But the rot and decay of the edifice was too intense such that of the 17 problems identified, only three were listed to be done by Adebutu who supported the project with N450m. The three are the football pitch, the scoreboard and the tartan tracks.

Interestingly, Adebutu and Dangote directly procured the equipment specified by the ministry and no money went to the officials of the ministry. Federal Government also spent over N200m to back the renovation of the National Stadium in Surulere just as about N300m was spent on the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium in Ibadan. Due to the delay in the completion of the project, issues came up about why the stadium was not ready. In his explanation, the sports minister noted that the 18-year neglect of the edifice wrecked various parts of the stadium as hoodlums took away all the armoured cables at the stadium while many other areas were completely damaged.

Dare said: “There was no water at the stadium while electricity bill was about N600m when I came in. Over 108 illegal shops, stores, rest houses, food canteens, drinking joints, churches and mosques took over the place to distort the original design of the stadium. We pulled down the illegal structures to restore sanity. “And to bring the stadium back, so much must be done. The last estimate was about N21 billion and this is because the edifice has been neglected for too long. The entire underground armoured cables were stolen and other critical electrical cables and equipment vandalized. The stadium flood lights w ere also vandalized completely.

Rust and decay have also set into the iron bars, gates, scaffoldings and other areas.” Today, water is back at the stadium just as the swimming pool, sports hall (for multiple events), tennis courts and practice pitch are functional while the National Institute for Sports is wearing a new look. Interestingly, the N21bn estimation and the delay in delivery elicited huge outcry among Nigerians as many are ignorant about what obtains in other parts of the world. The exchange rate which is now one dollar to N750 is a big factor that makes the estimate huge because of the status of Nigeria’s currency. Checks revealed that average global estimate for stadium renovations range between $400m and $678m.

For example, the Wembley Stadium was built at a cost of £798m (£1.27 billion today), Real Madrid Stadium renovations cost $700m while the renovation of a 12,000 capacity stadium in Maldives will cost $25m. Only during the week, Manchester City announced that the Etihad Stadium will be upgraded from its 53,000 capacity to 60,000 with estimated cost of over $370m dollars. If we say N21bn is too high, what about the N100bn contracts awarded and approved by FEC only few days ago? No doubt, the expectations of Nigerians are high about the Surulere Stadium but it is important to put narratives in proper perspectives.

Experts have warned that 40 percent of the terraces at the stadium must not be used after failing integrity tests initiated by the sports ministry. It also means that part of the stadium must be pulled down and rebuilt. During the week, heavy wind and rainstorm pulled down one of the four floodlights at the main bowl. This is a natural occurrence which also shows that more structures could go down as the raining season enters a full swing. Overall, Dare deserves huge commendation for at least starting the gradual revival of the National Stadium, Surulere. He also did this with the private initiative of philanthropists who keyed into his Adopt initiative.

He faced a problem many past administrators dodged and now created a template for compete rehabilitation of the stadium. However, it remains a surprise that there were no reports of what was done to people in change of the stadium when all the theft and vandalism were carried out. Going forward, it is important to generally embrace the culture of infrastructure maintenance in the country rather than continually neglect national monuments with the slightest excuse.