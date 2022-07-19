Much ado about unending fuel subsidy

Subsidising premium motor spirit (PMS), popularly called petrol, by the Federal Government of Nigeria under President Muhammadu Buhari has continued to attract divergent views writes SUCCESS NWOGU

The rising subsidy on petrol in Nigeria has attracted divergent views. Some stakeholders justify it, saying since it has not been deregulated, it should be sustained, while many others disagree.

Subsidy spendings

Sources revealed that Nigeria spent about N1.274 trillion in the first five months of 2022.

This represents a 190.62 per cent increase when compared to N438.36 billion spent from January to May 2021. It means that with the total amount of N1.5 trillion in 2021, petrol subsidy in the past 17 months has hit N2.84 trillion.

In addition, subsidy in May 2022 rose by 99.2 per cent to N227.72 billion compared to N114.34 billion recorded in May 2021. Nigeria incurred in April 2022 N503.31 billion as subsidy which was 398 per cent higher than N126.29 billion recorded in April in 2021.

In March 2022, subsidy gulped N152 billion, which was also 35.7 per cent higher than N111.96 billion recorded in March 2021. In February 2022, it grew by 318.8 per cent to N253 billion, compared to N60.4 billion in February 2021. In January 2022, it was N143.72 billion, which is a 466 per cent increase from N25.37 billion recorded in January 2021.

Removal and retaining of fuel subsidy

Following the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill by the National Assembly and the subsequent assent by President Muhammadu Buhari, the Federal Government, in October 2021, announced that it would, from June 2022, end petrol subsidy in line with the new Petroleum Industry Act, (PIA), which has commercialised the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC), changing it to NNPC Limited (NNPCL).

However, during the 27th National Economic Summit, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, said the Federal Government had made provision for petrol subsidy till the end of June next year.

She said: “In our 2022 budget, we only factored in subsidy for the first half of the year; in the second half of the year, we are looking at complete deregulation of the sector, saving foreign exchange and potentially earning more from the oil and gas industry.”

But on January 25, 2022, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr Timipre Sylva, said government was proposing to extend the period for the implementation of the removal of subsidy on PMS by 18 months. The minister said government had concluded plans to approach the National Assembly to amend the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

World Bank, IMF concerns

With the sustenance of fuel subsidy, World Bank Country Director for Nigeria, ShubhamChaudhuri, duringthelatest edition of the Nigeria Development Update unveiled via zoom, said subsidy in Nigeria would hit N5 trillion in 2022.

Chaudhuri said: “With oil prices going up significantly and, with it, the price of imported gasoline, we now estimate that the foregone revenues as a result of gasoline subsidies will be closer to N5 trillion in 2022.

“And that N5 trillion is urgently needed to cushion ordinary Nigerians from the crushing effect of double-digit increases in the cost of basic commodities, to invest in Nigeria’s children and youth, and in the infrastructure needed for private businesses, small and large, to flourish, grow and create jobs.”

But IMF’s Resident Representative for Nigeria, Mr Ari Aisen, while presenting the latest sub-Saharan Africa Regional Economic Outlook, in Abuja warned that with Nigeria’s fuel subsidy payout averaging N500 billion monthly, total expenditure on subsidy could hit a record N6 trillion mark by the end of 2022.

President Buhari’s position

But Buhari, in a response to Bloomberg, justified the continuation of his administration to sustain the implementation of fuel subsidy. He said most western countries were today implementing fuel subsidies and queried the justification of Nigeria removing subsidy as, according to him, ‘what is good for the goose is sauce for the gander.’

He stated that what Nigeria’s western allies are learning the hard way is what looks good on paper and the human consequences are two different things. Buhari said: “My government set in motion plans to remove the subsidy late last year. After further consultation with stakeholders and as events unfolded this year, such a move became increasingly untenable.

Boosting internal production for refined products shall also help. Capacity is due to step up markedly later this year and next, as private players and modular refineries (DangoteRefinery, BUA GroupRefinery, Waltersmith Refinery) come on board.”

IPMAN’s position

But the Chairman of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, NNPC Depot, Ore, Western Zone of Nigeria, Shina Amao, an en-gineer, alleged that corruption was the major cause of the rising amount of subsidy, adding that the Federal Govenrment should address corruption in the subsidy management.

He advised government to retain subsidy as he noted that people were going through excruciating poverty and hardship. Amao noted that there is corruption in the subsidy regime in Nigeria.

He said: “The volume of product consumed in Nigeria started running from 30 million litres to 60 million litres to 70 million litres per day. It has been on alarming increment. “If the subsidy is done in a clean way without corruption, we may not spend up to what they are announcing to us. “When there was a report on fuel subsidy and there was an outcry, there was a serious drop in the amount of subsidy.

If it was then N200 as subsidy, it went down to about N70. There are a lot of corrupt actions and activities within the subsidy administration. “Government should block all loopholes and leakages.

Government should repair the refineries. Government should retain subsidies. People are dying.

There is no functional electricity. Government should address corruption, streamline spending, look at the cost of governance, the excess from the real cost of governance can repair our five depots in the South West and they will work effectively well and will be well monitored.”

Professor’s opinion

Also, Director, Institute of Nigeria- China Development Studies, University of Lagos, Prof. Olufemi Saibu, alleged that subsidy was mismanaged. He advised that the loopholes should be blocked. Saibu said: “The amount is not sustainable. The subsidy in Nigeria is rising because of the inefficiency in the system. Over-invoicing as well is contributing to it, that may be what people bring in is always inflated.

“Even when we are trying to appropriate the subsidy as well, there are issues. When there are institutional challenges, government intervention always fails because it is always manipulated as well.

“Until the process is cleaned up, even when we ask that market forces should determine the prices and we remove subsidy, then there will be another challenge of people inflating prices of fuel as well and the people cannot afford it. Government has to as well provide intervention to assist them to access the product.

“If fuel market is liberated or deregulated and again price rise as much as may be, N300, some people can not afford it. Then government will not have to look for a way to make provisions so that people can buy the product at a market price. So head or tail, it is still a subsidy, whether it is a fuel or income subsidy.

“Until we solve the structural challenges we are facing that will make the system adopt appropriate pricing and appropriate account for the product, we may not solve the problem as it is now. “Can we even solve the problem that makes us import fuel at all?

If we solve that, there may be no need for subsidy and the associated challenges again. “Government should address whatever the bottlenecks that make our refineries not to work, that will be progressive. Maybe they make a resort to public-private partnerships that our refineries now begin to work and refine products. Import bills will fall and their demands for forex will fall. It will also increase local jobs and our foreign exchange will become more stable if it did not appreciate.”

But the Executive Secretary, Nigeria’s Extractive Industries and Transparency Initiative (NEITI), Dr Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, stated that the removal of fuel subsidy would free Nigeria from economic bondage and also be of advantage to the poor majority.

Orji said: “The removal of fuel subsidy would free the country’s economy from bondage, benefit the poor majority and possibly hurt the few affluent who are currently rich in the subsidy transactions.”

Also, the Executive Secretary/ Chief Executive of the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), Mr. Clement Isong, said the Federal Government should remove fuel subsidy. Isong warnedthatthefutureof Nigeriawasbeingjeopardisedbyhugedebt, which subsidy was contributing to.

The MOMAN boss warned that continuous borrowing could make Nigeria no longer be credit-worthy. Isong said: “We all have to be a little bit more responsible as a people. They (FG) have told you that there is crude oil theft.

They have told you that there is lower production and that they are struggling to find the money. So, we have challenges with this government in finding the money. “Why can’t you pay your bill? Why pass it on to your children? We should pay our bills.

“Nigerians should have a conversation about reducing consumption and about reducing the subsidy.

The subsidy is definitely not sustainable. “It is not a good thing, subsidy will be increasing our debt. We are praying for the debt cancellation and we will be borrowing money. We would borrow to the extent that we may over-borrow. Somebody has to pay for borrowing.

We need to reduce our consumption to make sure that the subsidy is not that high. “It is time to remove the subsidy. It is not fair on our generations unborn that we are parking up debt to pass on to them.”

