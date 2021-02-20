Mudashiru Obasa as Lagos Speaker, five years after

Prior to the emergence of Rt. Hon. (Dr.) Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa as the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly in June, 2015, there were speculations in many quarters that the man from Agege Constituency 1, who had just won election into the Assembly for the fourth term then might not be able to handle the demands of the office. After weeks of moves and counter moves by his competitors, Obasa emerged unopposed as the man to steer the ship of the 8th Lagos Assembly, taking over from Rt. Hon. Adeyemi Ikuforiji from Epe Constituency 1, who had been in the saddle from 2005 to 2015.

Five years down the line, it is obvious that Speaker Obasa has been able to take the Assembly “Above The Common Standard of Excellence” as the motto of the Assembly reads. While Obasa is not perfect, it is the general opinion of stakeholders in the Assembly that “Obasa has stooped to conquer and has taken the Assembly to the next level.”

No wonder, Obasa was handed the position of Speaker of the foremost House of Assembly for the second time in June 2019 to lead the 9th Assembly. Part of the revolution Obasa reportedly brought to the House is the simultaneous Constituency Stakeholders Meeting, which holds across the 40 constituencies in the Assembly once a year. Hitherto, the then Town Hall meetings used to be staggered, when the legislators moved round the 20 local governments that make up the 40 constituencies in the state for weeks.

Obasa has also been credited with inclusive governance, open door policy, more participation in issues affecting the state and even taking positions on critical issues before the executive. An instance was given of the demands of some young Nigerians in 2020 for the end of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police Force.

The Obasa-led Lagos Assembly swiftly took a position on the contentious issue and urged the Federal Government to end SARS. Obasa subsequently led some of his colleagues on a trip to places that were destroyed during the riots that followed the #EndSARS protest.

The House later held a 3-day public hearing, where victims of the aftermath of the #EndSARS protest from across the three senatorial districts in the state were called to speak on their experiences and fill forms through which they would be compensated by the state government.

Another plus for Obasa was his election as the Chairman of the Conference of Speakers in Nigeria, a feat that has never been attained in the state before. He has since completed his tenure. Since his assumption of office of Obasa, the Lagos State House of Assembly has never failed to lent it’s voice to issues affecting the state and the number of private member bills has increased, while several executive bills and motions were passed by the House as and when due. Commenting on Obasa’s leadership style, a lawmaker in the Assembly, Hon. Abiodun Tobun, representing Epe Constituency 1, said the Speaker has done wonderfully well.

“Obasa has shown that he is a parliamentarian of repute. He is a good leader. If you look at our deliberations on the floor of the House, he has been so involved. He creates an avenue for people to interact. When it comes to motions, and bills you must be knowledgeable.

“He has been able to coordinate the activities of all the members very well on the floor of the House. He has the ideas of parliamentary procedures of how laws are made, he comes in at the right time so that the House would not derail in the course of its deliberation.

‘When it comes to decision making, a good leader must be able to take some decisions no matter now bitter or hard they may be. He has been taking some decisions that one wonders where he is getting the inspirations from. He has been able to hold the House. “There are some houses that you see members throwing chairs and fisticuffs and causing disharmony,” he said.

This was corroborated by Hon. Desmond Elliot (Surulere 1), who described Obasa as a father figure to those of them, who are relatively new in the House. Desmond recalled that a lot of bills had been passed by the House in the last two months, including the ones on Coronavirus and LAHASCOM. “Obasa makes sure that the House gets strong. The legislature is an institution and he let us see beyond just coming to offices and understand that the House is sacred.

He is a friend of the people, and he is a friend of everyone. “He is concerned about the feelings of Nigerians and Lagosians. I am not saying this to gain any favour, he has been able to bring his experiences to the fore in the legislative house. “More needs to be done in a situation, where you have dynamic things in the society such as Conoronavirus, gross disobedience to traffic rules and all that,” he said. In the words of Hon. Victor Akande, representing Ojo Constituency 1, “Obasa doesn’t talk much, but he is an achiever. He is somebody God has given wisdom. He loves God. “I have tried to study him.

He prepares himself for whatever he wants to do. He has the experience and that has been helping him to steer the ship of the Assembly. In 2020, when some allegations of fraud and abuse of office were brought against Speaker Obasa by an online medium; the Speaker ensured that the House remained one and he has since been able to weather the storm and moved forward.

While some of the allegations are still being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Lagos Assembly has not wavered. It was in the same year 2020 that two principal officers of the Assembly were removed and two other members of the House were suspended. But this did not “shake the seat of the Speaker” as Obasa has continued to wax stronger despite the scandals and rumours that followed the issue then. On security, the Assembly has been in the forefront under the leadership of Obasa.

The House is notable to be a loud voice on calls for State Police and the Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LNSC) is a baby of the Speaker, who initiated the private member bill that led to its creation. It will also be recalled that the Assembly was one of the first state houses of assembly that passed the “Amotekun” Bill to legalise the South West security initiative that is available in all the states in the region.

The House has also been credited on the economic front as it passes the state’s Appropriation Bill before December 31st under the “able leadership of Speaker Obasa.” More so, members of the Assembly have intensified their oversight functions that have helped the state to move forward in recent years. This is seen in the massive infrastructure development in the state in the last five years under former governor Akinwunmi Ambode and now Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

As a representative of Agege Constituency, Speaker Obasa has facilitated several projects into the constituency including the almost completed Agege flyrover, which is one of the biggest in the state. A member of staff of the Assembly, who begged not to be named, revealed that Speaker Obasa increased the monthly allowances being paid to the staff by about 200%. Also lending his voice to Obasa’s leadership style, Hon. Jude Idimogu (Oshodi/ Isolo 2) said the Speaker is someone, who could not be predicted. “Look at the announcement of the new committee chairmen, nobody expected it.

It is also difficult to read his mood. You might be talking to him and he would be pressing his phone, but he would be listening to you. He might not say anything, but he has heard. “He doesn’t like people to put him under pressure unless it is a serious emergency. When an issue comes up, and he wants to constitute an adhoc committee, he would pick those who have shown interest on the issue as members.

“He believes in an-inclusive government. If you offend him, he would punish you, he doesn’t joke with that until you show remorse. He doesn’t keep things in his heart, if he hears anything about you, he would ask you,” he said Hon. Saka Solaja from Ikorodu Constituency 2 said Obasa is a listening Speaker that allows new lawmakers to express their minds. Solaja stressed that when anyone makes an error, Obasa would not correct the person openly, he would correct him or her later. For Hon. Setonji David from Badagry Constituency 2, Obasa has been a wonderful lawmaker.

Setonji said that Obasa has been in lawmaking business for a long term and that he is perhaps the longest serving lawmaker in Nigeria. “He was a councilor in Agege Local Government in 1999 and he got to the Assembly in 2003 for the first term, he came back second term, third term, fourth term and now fifth term.

“He has been making laws consecutively since 1999. He has been lucky and that reflects in the way he conducts the assembly. He is an exemplary lawmaker because of his wealth of experience, which is reflecting in what he does. “There is no perfect system, but I have not seen any major flaw in the way he has been working. He has been a performing speaker,” he said. However, some stakeholders believe that the Speaker is not easy to be swayed on any issue once he is convinced that it is the right way to go. Obasa was also advised to be time conscious as sittings sometimes start behind schedule.

But another observer came to the rescue of the Speaker and said the time issue might not be his fault as he has to attend to some urgent state matters and visitors, which he said usually affect when sittings starts. These notwithstanding, stakeholders agree that “Obasa has been able to effectively manage the hot seat and the coming years will no doubt prove that the Speaker is a round peg in a round hole.”

