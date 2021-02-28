Body & Soul

Mudashiru Obasa decorated with chieftaincy title

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

It is no doubt that the Centre of Excellence, Lagos State, has remained a model state that many other states have continued to fashion their ways after.

 

This feat, unarguably is achievable due to the fact that square pegs are placed in square holes. As the Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu is steering the ship of the state admirably at the executive phase, Mudashiru Obasa as the leader of the legislative arm of the government is equally providing necessary support to ensure all is well in the state. In the personal capacity also, the legal practitioner turn politician has been living up to expectations such that he’s loved by all and sundry.

 

His exemplary leadership has not gone unnoticed as the lawmaker was recently rewarded. Obasa, days ago was installed by the Olota of Otta, His Royal Majesty, Prof Adeyemi Obalanlege, as the Jagunmolu Tayese of Otta Awori Kingdom.

 

The number three man in Lagos state, has since the installation been at receiving end of congratulatory messages for a honor well done on him.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

When Obasanjo’s son, Seun wedded in Lagos

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Family of the former President, Chief Olusegun Aremu Obasanjo will still be basking in the euphoria of a nice outing of their son biding farewell to bachelorhood and joined the married league.   After all preparation and anxiousness to see the wedding ceremony hold, the day eventually arrived on December 12, 2020. All roads led […]
Body & Soul

Trying times for Ayodele Fayose

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Immediate past governor of the Fountain of knowledge state, Ekiti State, Dr Peter Ayodele Fayose has proven to be a man who has the ability to retain some level of relevance, whether it is in position of authority or not. By his controversial utterances and some of his actions that are considered weird, the stoutly […]
Body & Soul

Benefits of flossing

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The teeth are one of the most important bones in our body needed for our survival.   Your teeth’s main job is to break down food into a manageable size so that it can be ingested and digested properly in your stomach.   Aside breaking down food, the teeth play a part in enhancing beauty […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica