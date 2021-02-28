Mudashiru Obasa decorated with chieftaincy title

It is no doubt that the Centre of Excellence, Lagos State, has remained a model state that many other states have continued to fashion their ways after.

This feat, unarguably is achievable due to the fact that square pegs are placed in square holes. As the Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu is steering the ship of the state admirably at the executive phase, Mudashiru Obasa as the leader of the legislative arm of the government is equally providing necessary support to ensure all is well in the state. In the personal capacity also, the legal practitioner turn politician has been living up to expectations such that he’s loved by all and sundry.

His exemplary leadership has not gone unnoticed as the lawmaker was recently rewarded. Obasa, days ago was installed by the Olota of Otta, His Royal Majesty, Prof Adeyemi Obalanlege, as the Jagunmolu Tayese of Otta Awori Kingdom.

The number three man in Lagos state, has since the installation been at receiving end of congratulatory messages for a honor well done on him.

Like this: Like Loading...