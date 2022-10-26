News Top Stories

MUDSLINGING: Politics is family business for Tinubu, others –Obi replies Keyamo

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has told the Minister of State for Labour, Festus Keyamo, that Seyi Tinubu, son of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, could afford to stage a campaign rally in Lagos in support of his father’s ambition, because politics is their family business. Keyamo had thrown a challenge to Obi, for his son to organise a successful campaign rally in his state, Anambra, like what Seyi did for his dad in Lagos.

But the Obi-Datti Media Campaign Office, in a statement, said the two candidates are incomparable. According to the statement: “Obi’s family is not part of his politics, they are running their lives, contributing to development without nearing public funds. “The only thing that joins Obi and Tinubu is that they were once governors of states in Nigeria.

“After that one became a parasite to the state government he served with his entire family while the other left government house and he and any members of his family never collected a dime from Anambra State.” The Obi-Datti campaign office also noted that Tinubu’s wife, Senator Remi and daughter, were also at the APC rally, adding that they were struggling to keep a family business.

 

News

BEDC offers debt rescheduling scheme to customers

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

The Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) has offered its customers a debt relief, giving out up to 25 per cent of the total debt owed by customers. Announcing the scheme during a media interactive session at the company franchise headquarters in Benin City, Edo state, Managing Director/ CEO, Mrs. Funke Osibodu, said the debt rescheduling […]
News

London museum to return 72 artefacts to Nigeria

Posted on Author Reporter

  A London museum says it has agreed to return to Nigeria artefacts looted in the 19th Century from the Kingdom of Benin. The Horniman Museum said ownership of 72 objects would be transferred to the Nigerian government, reports the BBC. Items include 12 brass plaques, known as Benin Bronzes, a brass cockerel and a […]
News

NOME – MY MUSIC WOULD MAKE THE WORLD KNOW MY NAME

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  Fast rising act, Ignatius Ehinome Okojie popularly known as Nome is taking a stance and making it clear as well as a promise regarding his concerns to the future of his career. Even though one thing Nome makes clear is that, “The world will know my name”.     Since moving to South Africa, […]

