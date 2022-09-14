Muhammad Abacha asks court to declare him Kano PDP guber candidate

The eldest son of the late Head of State, Muhammad Sani Abacha, has asked aFederalHighCourt in Kano to declare him the authentic candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last primary of the party sometimes this year. Muhammad made the new plea when hearing resumed yesterday at the Federal High Court, Kano, in his case against four other defendants, including Alhaji Sadiq Aminu Wali, INEC, PDP and the chairman of the party in Kano. However, the presiding judge, Justice A. M. Liman, fixed hearing in the case for October 14. This was because Defendantsinthecase, theIndependentNationalElectoralCommission (INEC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Sadiq Aminu Wali, who is the adopted governorship candidate of the Kano PDP and Alhaji Shehu Sagagi, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chairman when the election was conducted, submitted fresh applications in the case. The judge, Justice A. M. Limam, responded to oral applications by the second, third and fourth defendants seeking for extension of time for hearing in the case and fixed the new date.

