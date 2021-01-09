Muhammadu Buhari, The Black Pharaoh and challenges of leadership

Muhammadu Buhari, The Black Pharaoh’ is a biographical book about President Muhammadu Buhari; on how destiny has placed him in the leadership seat of Nigeria twice, “rising from obscurity to fame, fortune, power.” Written by Adebayo Adeolu, the book, published in 2018 by Kraft Books Limited, Ibadan, consists 228 pages divided into 22 chapters of uneven length. Significantly, the author, Adeolu, is gradually carving a niche for himself, not just as a writer with passion for documenting socio-cultural and political experiences of the country, but also as a biographer of notable Nigerian leaders.

His first of such endeavour is ‘Olusegun Obasanjo: Nigeria’s Most Successful Ruler’, which, as the title clearly suggests, is about former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who he describes as “a civil war hero, an administrator, a successful farmer, the first Military Head of State to have organised an election and handed over successfully to a civilian government, a nation-builder who initiated most of Nigeria’s national heritage and a builder of men who introduced many Nigerian technocrats to governance and their indelible marks in governance are still very visible…”

In ‘Muhammadu Buhari, The Black Pharaoh’, Adeolu follows, literally, the same pattern, which is not just about documenting his subject but also how destiny has placed him “in the leadership seat of Nigeria twice, “rising from obscurity to fame, fortune and power.” Notes the author in the Preface: “Muhammadu Buhari, The Black Pharaoh is about the legendary Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria, whose name has become known in every household from the time he became head of state.

He is a great leader, who has been praised and also vilified in equal measure. He is seen as rigid, old fashioned, patriotic and honest without blemish of corruption. His fame cut across Nigeria into North Africa and even among the Emirates in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East. In Nigeria, especially in the North, he is like a cult figure, sending fears down the spines of enemies while his friends tread with caution.

He has become a power block in Northern Nigeria, which no military or civilian leader has achieved in five decades.” Buhari, he posits, “has over 12 million followers, not on the social media but people on the ground who climb trees and rooftops when the crowd becomes overwhelming to catch a glimpse of him, making him a true legend in Nigeria where he can only be compared and ranked with the pharaohs of Egypt.” This perhaps explains the choice Pharoah as a metaphor, but in this context, Pharaoh as the title given to kings, monarchs, and great rulers of ancient Egypt, the equivalence of president or prime minister in western countries.

The author notes that Pharaoh was the highest and most powerful title in Africa and as a high priest of every temple; Pharaoh represented the gods on earth. “Muhammadu Buhari, The Black Pharaoh is about a man who has become a household name from the time he became head of state, a great leader, praised and vilified in equal measure. He is famous across Nigeria, North Africa and among the Emirates in Saudi Arabia.”

In chapter one, the author writes on descendants of Pharaohs of Egypt and traces the origin of Buhari’s tribe, Fulani, to Egypt from where they emigrated. Chapter two discusses Buhari’s sojourn and rise in the Army, and how, with hard work, perseverance, discipline and brilliance, he made positive headway in the Army and become recognised as a good military officer. Then chapters’ three to six cover the period of military rule beginning with the power play that triggered the 1966 coup, how Buhari became strategically positioned for leadership as a result of the counter-coup, the secession, and the Civil War as well as Buhari’s exploits after war service.

The focus of chapters seven to 12 is how Buhari became head of state and the policies of his regime which include the trial and jailing of politicians through military tribunals, probe of contract awards, War Against Indiscipline, ban on loud speakers, the Umaru Dikko’s abduction saga and his eventual overthrow by Ibrahim B. Babangida. The rest of the chapters examine how Buhari, out of his concern for the down-trodden masses decided to become a politician, formed All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) and later Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) and contested the presidency in 2003, 2007, and 2011 but could not win mainly because of his regional support base.

It also revisits Buhari’s political romance with Bola Tinubu to form the All Progressives Congress (APC) under which, he (Buhari), contested the presidency in 2015 and won. The book is not just about the life and times of President Muhammadu Buhari, it gives a rundown of Nigeria’s history right from independence and reveals booby traps that undermined national unity which any aspiring leader should be able to tackle.

The book is a well-produced book, written in simple, lucid style, aesthetically and graphically composed. It is no doubt recommended for students, scholars, military officers or anyone interested in the leadership of this country. It is a lesson in leadership of the country.

The author, Adeolu has a degree in political science as well as an LLB. He is also a freelance writer who has been published in over 50 different newspapers. His other books include, ‘The Evolution of Politics via Excellence in Leadership’ (2007); and ‘Fraud at the Hague-Bakassi: Why Nigeria’s Bakassi Territory Was Ceded to Cameroon’ (2011).

