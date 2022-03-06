Muller scores own goal as leaders Bayern held by Leverkusen

Thomas Muller scored an own goal as Bundesliga

leaders Bayern Munich were held to a 1-1 home draw

by Bayer Leverkusen.

Niklas Sule scored the opener for Bayern at the Allianz

Arena after Leverkusen failed to clear a corner.

But the unchallenged Muller diverted Kerem Demirbay’s

free-kick into his own net nine minutes before half-time.

Bayern are nine points clear at the top of the table, although

second-placed Borussia Dortmund have a game

in hand.

Bayern were comfortable after Sule struck and had 18

shots to Leverkusen’s nine.

Bayern’s Robert Lewandowski headed narrowly wide

on the hour mark, while Lukas Hradecky made a comfortable

save to deny substitute Marcel Sabitzer as Leverkusen

became only the third team to take points off Bayern at

home this season.

Leverkusen are third in the table, 14 points behind Bayern.

