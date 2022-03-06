Sports

Muller scores own goal as leaders Bayern held by Leverkusen

Thomas Muller scored an own goal as Bundesliga
leaders Bayern Munich were held to a 1-1 home draw
by Bayer Leverkusen.

Niklas Sule scored the opener for Bayern at the Allianz
Arena after Leverkusen failed to clear a corner.

But the unchallenged Muller diverted Kerem Demirbay’s
free-kick into his own net nine minutes before half-time.
Bayern are nine points clear at the top of the table, although
second-placed Borussia Dortmund have a game
in hand.

Bayern were comfortable after Sule struck and had 18
shots to Leverkusen’s nine.

Bayern’s Robert Lewandowski headed narrowly wide
on the hour mark, while Lukas Hradecky made a comfortable
save to deny substitute Marcel Sabitzer as Leverkusen
became only the third team to take points off Bayern at
home this season.

Leverkusen are third in the table, 14 points behind Bayern.

 

