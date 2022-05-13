…mulls establishment of more technical schools

The Ogun State government has said it is looking into Ogun West’s request for the establishment of more technical and vocational colleges in the area. The Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, said this during the inauguration of the renovated block of classrooms at Government Science and Technical College, Ayetoro, in Yewa North Local Government. The renovation was facilitated by the Olu of Ilaro and Paramount Ruler of Yewa Land, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle. Arigbabu said the move would avail youths in the area the opportunity of accessing technical education and enhance their employability skills. The commissioner, who was represented by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Technical and Vocational Education, Prof. Joseph Odumuyiwa, appreciated the monarch for the gesture, calling on other well-meaning individuals and philanthropists to emulate him.

