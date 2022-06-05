Multi-Choice Nigeria unveils Gotv in Kogi

Muhammad Bashir LOKOJA A frontline commercial Television Satellite, Muli-Choice Nigeria has finally launched Gotv in Lokoja, the Kogi state capital.

Speaking with journalists shortly after the Launching, the Executive Head of Sales, Multi-Choice Nigeria, Mr Akinola Saliu, said Gotv has established over 200 Neighbourhood stores spread around Lokoja, to sell the product.

He said: “We equally have over 100 youths who walk the street to sell our products, these are guys who probably are not engaged before now, most of them are secondary school leavers who need to have some level of living to be able to take care of themselves and equally pay for their education fees as they go to the tertiary institutions.

We can get so many who are above 18 off the street to sell Gotv and make some money for themselves.”

