Multi-Choice Nigeria unveils Gotv in Kogi

Muli-Choice Nigeria has finally launched Gotv in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital.

Speaking with journalists shortly after the launching, the Executive Head of Sales, Multi-Choice Nigeria, Mr Akinola Saliu, said Gotv has established over 200 neighbourhood stores spread around Lokoja, to sell the product.

“We equally have over 100 youths who walk the street to sell our products, these are guys who probably are not engaged before now, most of them are secondary school leavers who need to have some level of living to be able to take care of themselves and equally pay for their education as they go into tertiary institutions.”

Saliu further disclosed that Gotv has so far covered 52 cities across Nigeria, representing the six geo-political zones in the country, adding that more cities will be reached in future.

Speaking on the content, Mr Saliu, explained that the Gotv has over one hundred channels, which include, sports, movies, entertainment, children’s channels news channels and local content, with three bouquets which are, Gotv Joli, Max and Supa.

Speaking earlier at the ceremony, the Maigari of Lokoja, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Muhammad Kabir Maikarfi III, commended Multi-Choice, for extending their business to his domain.

Meanwhile, the price of the Gotv decoder has been slashed from N9.500 to N6.900.

 

