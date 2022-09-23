Multi-Choice, relevant stakeholders reject pay-per-view billing

A front line cable television firm in Nigeria, MutiChoice Nigeria, and other stakeholders in the broadcast communication industry, yesterday, rejected the pay per view billing model being canvassed by the Senate, saying that it would be difficult to implement. The stakeholders vehemently rejected the proposed billing model at a one-day public hearing organised by the Senate adhoc Committee investigating Pay-tv hikes and demand for the pay-per view subscription model in Nigeria. The Committee was headed by the Senate Deputy Whip, Senator Sabi Abdullahi, with Senators Michael Nnachi, Suleiman Abdul Kwali, and Abba Moro, who moved the motion for the investigation into the incessant price hike by cable television operators.
