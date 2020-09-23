Multi-cloud service provider, inq., expands operations into Nigeria

Pan-African cloud based digital service provider, inq., has launched operations in Nigeria and across Africa, according to a press release.

“Headquartered in Mauritius, inq. (formerly Synergy Communications) has extended its reach via the 100per cent acquisition of Vodacom Business Africa’s operations in Nigeria, Zambia and Cote d’Ivoire with a further planned acquisition in Cameroon pending regulatory approvals,” the statement said.

It added: “This landmark transaction grows inq.’s regional footprint as a leading enterprise solutions provider to 12 cities in 7 countries across Africa including its existing operations in Botswana, Malawi and South Africa with an additional investment in Mozambique.

“Under the inq. banner the company will embark on the next phase of building a unified Pan-African cloud and digital service provider, bringing to market a very relevant suite of next generation technology solutions in the fields of Edge AI, SD-WAN/NFV and Cloud.”

The statement also quoted MD, inq. Nigeria, Valentine Chime, as saying “Covid-19 has accelerated digital transformation, and inq. is perfectly positioned to deliver intelligent connectivity through seamless delivery of cloud and digital services and technologies to our clients. We are about simpler, seamless solutions.”

It noted that the inq. team prides itself on global best practice methodologies customized to local customs in 16 cities, across the continent, covering different sectors including banking, oil & gas, FMCG, mining, health, real estate, IT, public sector and logistics. inq. Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of the Convergence Partners Communications Infrastructure Fund, a fund dedicated solely to communications infrastructure and related services and technologies across sub-Saharan Africa

Like this: Like Loading...