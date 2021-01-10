Multi-level policing, modern equipment will solve Nigeria’s insecurity woes – Akeredolu

Adewale Momoh, Akure

Following the security challenges that the country is battling with, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has made a case for modern equipment for the Nigerian Military to help in the fight against insurgents and other criminalities in the country.

While also calling for multi-level policing system as the most effective way to secure the country, Akeredolu emphasized that the issue of state police has now become more necessary than ever.

The governor spoke at the state Christian service in commemoration of the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, held at St. Benedict Military Catholic Church, Owena Cantonment Nigerian Army, Ondo Road, Akure on Sunday.

Akeredolu, who lauded the Nigerian Military’s counter-terrorism efforts aimed at ridding the country and the state of criminalities, commended the support and commitment of the military in securing the state as well as confronting kidnappers and other elements who were troubling the peace of the state.

He also charged security agencies in the state to synergized more in terms of intelligence gathering, adding that collaborative efforts among the security agencies can only yield a better result and peace for the people.

The governor lamented that issues of better ammunition and welfare of the security agencies must continue to be at the fore front, to better encourage and support the officers in their fight against criminality.

