Multi-talented Official Genius ready to make a splash in music

Over time, music has turned into a profession that many individuals dream of pursuing. Regardless of their talent, music artists’ glamorous life is the main source of attraction for many new-comers.

Yet, most fail to enter the industry since their interest is driven to attain fame and wealth, not their talent or the music itself. However, the ones that are meant for that profession widen their horizons and make it happen despite all the hurdles and obstacles in the way.

The past decade has welcomed some talented music artists who have redefined music and have received a phenomenal response from the modern audience.

Among the list of those amazing artists climbing the staircase of success is Uyiosa ikponmwosa Samson, a 18-year-old artist, who has made a groundbreaking entry into the music industry, and says dreams require a lot of hard work and dedication to transform into reality.

Official Genius is one of the few individuals who hold onto their dreams and do not let them go until they reach their required destination.

DEDICATED WORK ETHIC

Born on June 21, 2003 in Benin, Edo State Nigeria. Official Genius believed that the existing music was incomplete for a new generation like his. As a music representative for his generation, Official Genius aims to create music that the modern generation can relate to.

Addressing this issue, he has created music on internal battles that not many music artists prefer talking about.

“NOW,” “STAY WITH ME,” and “IN MY FEELINGS” are some of his songs that have received a great response from the listeners since they talk about ‘real’ issues that society mostly avoids.

“I find inspiration all around me,” says Official Genius.

Apart from being a renowned artist, Official Genius is also a record producer, songwriter, and Fitness Lover.

The multi-talented artist explored his passion for music very early in life. At the age of nine, he recorded his first cover to Future Mask Off in 2017. Whether it be pop, RnB, alternative/Indie or HipHop, music has always been a go-to therapy for Official Genius.

Drawing inspiration from some of his role models like A-Boogie wit da hoodie, Rick-Ross, Tuface, Burna boy, Wizkid; Official Genius started with his musical journey in high school. Initially making freestyle covers to top bangers from popular celebrities and artist paved the way to success for Official Genius.

Releasing several songs such as ‘Erima’ that marked Official Genius musical career’s professional journey.

Through the musical exposure in his high school, Official Genius had received the required exposure.

Consequently, he released his first 6 song EP called ‘HELICON’ at the age of 17. Kendall is widely known for his lyrical uniqueness and mesmerizing voice. The Extended Playlist received a great response from the audience, enabling Official Genius to dream big.

After the release, Official Genius launched KAMIKAZE in June 2021, an album that is considered a masterpiece in the musical world. It was a treat for music fanatics that possessed the power to captivate the audience.

With the release of KAMIKAZE, Official Genius voice was able to reach all parts of the world, giving her worldwide recognition.

With the aid of songs such as “NOW,” Official Genius has shown his immense power to portray his feelings through his music. His original sound, music, and lyrics are a promise to the music industry that he is not going anywhere and is here to stay for a very long period of time.

A ROLE MODEL TO MANY YOUTHS

Complimenting his musical career, Official Genius has also stepped into the entrepreneurship world.

Traditionally, people believed that it’s best to keep the focus on one profession.

Official Genius, nevertheless, has launched his Brand clothing line called “Official Genius”, which is Nothing but the Atmosphere, changing that stereotypical thinking.

Talented individuals from the new generation, such as Official Genius, are playing their part in making new standards, re-structuring the conventional thinking as they give their 100% in every field they step into.

Most Youths these days have been struggling with self-esteem issues, thinking low of themselves.

Official Genius says: “I’m Just starting, it’s a process and i’ll go down the road and give my all not just for myself but to represent my people, those who support and believe in my sound. I’ll not stop giving the people the music they need for any mood type they may need it for, I’ll make a difference in the music scene.”

Official Genius Biography

Uyiosa Ikponmwosa samson popularly known as Official Genius is a Nigerian Music artist, Entertainer and songwriter. Official Genius was born on 21st June 2003 in Benin, Edo State.

Official Genius Profile

Stage Name – Official Genius

Birth Name – Uyiosa Ikponmwosa samson

Date of Birth – 21st June 2003

Age – 18 years old (2021)

State of origin – Edo state

Tribe – Bini

Nationality – Nigerian

spouse – Mai Urano

Occupation – Music Artist, Songwriter

Record Label – Smootha Ent

Educational Background

Official Genius has his basic education in Benin, Edo State where he was raised. High school at Winrose Groups of school, Colleged at Auchi Polytechnic studying Mass Communication & Journalism.

Career & Music

Official Genius started his music career at a very young age of 9. According to him, He add a passion of beautiful sounds like Birds Tweeting, music instrumentals, waterfalls, and tried turning what he could hear into good music

In 2020, he kicked off his career as a professional musician. He released Erima.

Subsequently, he released a 6 song EP named Helicon with songs like Shade, Déjà vu, Joro, letter to Ese, Helicon & Manya which blazzers on Radio stations across benin.

In June 2020, Barry Jhay released his Debut album KAMIKAZE . The 21 track album featuring some of the finest artists from different parts of the world, Nigeria, South Africa, Jamaica, United States, United Kingdom.

He is an unsigned Artist but has a dream to sign upcoming artist and his building a label named Smootha Ent and he also has support from his Girlfriend Mai Urano who has helped him in taking his career to the next level.

Official Genius has released 27 songs since his career. Some of his songs are:

Erima Shade Joro Deja vu Letter to ese Helicon Manya KK21 intro In my feelings All me know Outside One Life Addy Uptown vibes Away Water Tonight Galore whyne Desire Now Okinawa Positive Vibes Different I know you know (IKYK) Stay with me KK21 Outro

Official Genius Social media handles are:

Instagram: _officialgenius

Twitter: _officialgenius

