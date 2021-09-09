MultiChoice: Andersen faults FIRS’ basis for N1.8trn tax liability

Leading tax and business advisory firm, Andersen, has questioned how the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) arrived at the N1.8 trillion tax bill it slapped on MultiChoice Nigeria, warning that it could harm the reputation of both parties. The firm’s position was contained in an article published on its website. Titled: “Reputational Risks and Tax: MultiChoice as Case Study.”

The article stated that FIRS may have adopted a faulty computational premise as well as given an impression that it is prejudiced against foreign companies operating in Nigeria. The firm described as misleading the FIRS’ claim that Nigeria accounts for 34 per cent of the total revenue of the MultiChoice Group ahead of Kenya with 11 per cent and Zambia in third place with 10 per cent as the basis for arriving at N1.8 trillion and $342 million liability. Andersen, quoting the MultiChoice Group’s audited financial statements for 2019, said Nigeria accounts for 34 per cent of the group’s Rest of Africa (RoA), with the RoA accounting for 29.6 per cent of the group’s revenues. “Thus, the effective total revenue of Nigeria to the group is 10.19 per cent. It is arguable that 10.19 per cent is significantly different from 34 per cent of total revenue.

Like this: Like Loading...