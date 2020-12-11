Arts & Entertainments

MultiChoice announces N50m worth of prizes for Nigerian Idol S6 winner

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH Comment(0)

After a three-year break, Nigerian Idol will return with Season 6 to unearth some of the best musical talents the country has to offer. The Idol franchise has over the years produced some of the biggest Nigerian singers such as Timi Dakolo, Mercy Chinwo, and Omawumi who have gone ahead to make a name for themselves in the global music scene.

Barely two weeks after announcing the return of the fan favourite reality singing competition show; MultiChoice Nigeria has revealed that the reward for the eventual winner will be a recording contract with a leading record label and N50 million worth of prizes which include a cash prize and a brand-new car.

This is set to be one of the highest rewards for any singing competition TV series in Nigeria and it is coming just a few months after MultiChoice Nigeria rewarded the winner of the just concluded reality TV show, Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ edition. Speaking on the prize money, the Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, said: “Our drive to empower talented Nigerian youth is at the forefront of our decision to return with Nigerian Idol.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Coronavirus: Rio 2021 carnival postponed indefinitely

Posted on Author Reporter

  Rio de Janeiro’s carnival parade, due to be held next February, has been postponed indefinitely, organisers say. The samba schools involved in the parade had previously warned it would be difficult to organise without a vaccine. Rio’s carnival attracts millions of visitors every year, reports the BBC. Brazil has been one of the countries […]
Arts & Entertainments

Humility’ll open more doors than arrogance, AY advises celebrities

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

Popular comedian, Ayodeji Makun, popularly known as AY, recently shared some wise words on his social media pages. The comedian took out time to address the celebrities making the news at the moment. According to him, humility is key and those who let fame get the best of them are only digging their own grave. […]
Arts & Entertainments

Cuppy signs new deal with label company, Platoon, for release of her debut album

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Nigerian DJ and artist, DJ Cuppy has announced that her new album will be released through label services company, Platoon. This comes a few weeks after she was announced as the new host of Africa Now on Apple Music. Her debut album which will be titled Original Copy is said to be ready and primed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: