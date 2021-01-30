MultiChoice announces price slash on DStv, GOtv decoders

MultiChoice Nigeria has announced a price slash on its DStv and GOtv decoders starting Monday, February 1. The price slash will see the DStv HD decoder, dish kit with Compact package subscription drop from N18,600 to N9,900 on Confam package, while GOtv decoder, GOtennae with GOtv Jolli package subscription will go from N8,400 to N6,900.

DStv Confam is one of two recently improved DStv pack ages specially designed for the Nigerian family. With over 120 channels, DStv Confam offers the best of family time with international entertainment, kids, news and sports boasting of a range of channels including SuperSport La Liga, CBS Reality, FOX, BET and Cartoon Network. GOtv Jolli, also a recently improved package on the DTT offering, offers a broad selection of over 68 local and international channels to choose from. Some of the channels avail-able include SuperSport Football, ROK 2, Telemundo, FOX, Davinci Learning and Africa News. Speaking at a virtual media briefing held on Friday, January 29, Chief Customer Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, Martin Mabutho, explained that the price slash is part of Multi- Choice’s long line of efforts to lessen the economic impact of COVID-19 on customers and a reflection of its commitment to making quality entertainment more accessible to Nigerians.

