MultiChoice announces price slash on DStv, GOtv decoders

Edwin Usoboh

Video entertainment provider, MultiChoice Nigeria, has announced a price slash on its DStv and GOtv decoders starting Monday, February 1, 2021.
The price slash will see the DStv HD decoder, dish kit with Compact package subscription drop from N18,600 to N9,900 on Confam package, while GOtv decoder, GOtennae with GOtv Jolli package subscription will go from N8,400 to N6,900.
DStv Confam is one of two recently improved DStv packages specially designed for the Nigerian family.
With over 120 channels, DStv Confam offers the best of family time with international entertainment, kids, news and sports boasting of a range of channels including SuperSport La Liga, CBS Reality, FOX, BET and Cartoon Network.
GOtv Jolli, also a recently improved package on the DTT offering, offers a broad selection of over 68 local and international channels to choose from. Some of the channels available include SuperSport Football, ROK 2, Telemundo, FOX, Davinci Learning and Africa News.
Speaking at a virtual media briefing held on Friday, Chief Customer Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, Martin Mabutho, explained that the price slash is part of MultiChoice’s long line of efforts to lessen the economic impact of COVID on customers and a reflection of its commitment to making quality entertainment more accessible to Nigerians.
“With this discount, we are lowering the entry barrier for new customers to get a DStv or GOtv decoder as staying connected to credible information and other quality programming can be comforting for many families during these trying times,” said Mabutho.
Mabutho also listed some of the company’s relief strategies deployed during the first wave of the pandemic which include cash donations of N200 million and N50 million to the Federal Government and Lagos State Government respectively, N400 million to the creative industry, whose professionals experienced disruptions in productions; donation of 30,000 Personal Protective Equipment and 30,000 face masks to hospitals and non-governmental organisations as well as an approved inventory worth over N550m highlighting NCDC’s COVID-19 helplines and PSA materials on over 10 channels on DStv and GOtv.
The discounted DStv and GOtv bundle offer will be available for a limited time only.

