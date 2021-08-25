Sports

MultiChoice, BetKing launch SuperPicks Free to Play Sports Predictor app

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

As part of its goal to deepen viewers’ sporting experience, MultiChoice Nigeria has launched SuperPicks, the revolutionary free-to-play predictor app with a weekly jackpot of N50m.

 

Available to play for free at superpicks. com, SuperPicks gives anyone in Nigeria over the age of 18, the chance to win a weekly jackpot of ₦50,000,000 by cor- rectly predicting the scores of six football fixtures for each weekend.

 

There is also a guaranteed prize of ₦1,000,000 for the player with the closest set of predictions each week – which was won last weekend by a gentleman called Andrew.

 

The predictor app is accessed via a progressive web application at www.superpicks.com. SuperPicks is the first major joint initiative between MultiChoice and BetKing, Africa’s fastest growing digital and sports entertainment platform and showcases the potential of the combined capabilities of the two Organisations

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Quadri’s makes first appearance in German League Sept 6

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson Abuja

Nigeria’s leading table tennis player Aruna Quadri will be making his debut in the Germany Table Tennis League on Sunday, September 6 as the organisers believes his arrival will spark increased interest in the Bundesliga table tennis.   Quadri’s TTC RhönSprudel Fulda-Maberzell will be away to TSV Bad Königshofen and there have been excitement in […]
Sports

Amokachi hails return of National Principals’ Cup

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A former International, Daniel Amokachi, has expressed delight over the proposed return of the national Principals Cup. Organisers of the event, HideaPlus in collaboration with the ministry of sports is looking at November/ December kick off date for the youth football fiesta. Amokachi said that the initiative was coming at the right time to give […]
Sports

Europa League: Sevilla beat Inter in thrilling final

Posted on Author Reporter

  Europa League kings Sevilla won the tournament for a record sixth time thanks to victory over Inter Milan in a thrilling final in Cologne. The drama started when Sevilla defender Diego Carlos fouled Romelu Lukaku for an Inter penalty – and ended when Lukaku deflected Carlos’ bicycle kick into his own net. It means […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica