MultiChoice, BetKing launch SuperPicks Free to Play Sports Predictor app

As part of its goal to deepen viewers’ sporting experience, MultiChoice Nigeria has launched SuperPicks, the revolutionary free-to-play predictor app with a weekly jackpot of N50m.

Available to play for free at superpicks. com, SuperPicks gives anyone in Nigeria over the age of 18, the chance to win a weekly jackpot of ₦50,000,000 by cor- rectly predicting the scores of six football fixtures for each weekend.

There is also a guaranteed prize of ₦1,000,000 for the player with the closest set of predictions each week – which was won last weekend by a gentleman called Andrew.

The predictor app is accessed via a progressive web application at www.superpicks.com. SuperPicks is the first major joint initiative between MultiChoice and BetKing, Africa’s fastest growing digital and sports entertainment platform and showcases the potential of the combined capabilities of the two Organisations

