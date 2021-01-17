MultiChoice brings back special Step Up offers

MultiChoice is delighted to bring back the hugely popular Step Up campaign offer to its DStv and GOtv customers this January.

The Step Up campaign offer gives all active and disconnected DStv Compact, Confam and Yanga customers the opportunity to pay for a package a step above their current package and get a boost to view programming on the next higher package. While customers on GOtv Jolli and Jinja can upgrade to enjoy GOtv Max for less at a special discount of N2,999 instead of N3,600 per month.

All the upgrades are scheduled to happen within 48 hours and will be available from Thursday, January 14 till Wednesday March 31, 2021.

“Through the Step Up and Max for Less campaign offers, we are giving our DStv and GOtv customers something to get excited about this January,” said Martin Mabutho, Chief Customer Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...