News

MultiChoice brings back special Step Up offers

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

MultiChoice is delighted to bring back the hugely popular Step Up campaign offer to its DStv and GOtv customers this January.

 

 

The Step Up campaign offer gives all active and disconnected DStv Compact, Confam and Yanga customers the opportunity to pay for a package a step above their current package and get a boost to view programming on the next higher package. While customers on GOtv Jolli and Jinja can upgrade to enjoy GOtv Max for less at a special discount of N2,999 instead of N3,600 per month.

 

All the upgrades are scheduled to happen within 48 hours and will be available from Thursday, January 14 till Wednesday March 31, 2021.

 

“Through the Step Up and Max for Less campaign offers, we are giving our DStv and GOtv customers something to get excited about this January,” said Martin Mabutho, Chief Customer Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Security vote: Activist tackles Obaseki on right application

Posted on Author Cajetan MMUTA

An Edo State-based human right activist and the Coordinator of the Action for Socio-Political and Economic Change (ASEC), Osazee Edigin yesterday challenged Governor Godwin Obaseki over the application of security votes towards stemming the wave of kidnapping, armed robbery, indiscriminate cars snatching and other criminal activities in parts of the state. He also raised the […]
News

Rivers: Youths protest sale of Afam power plant

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Port Harcourt

Hundreds of youths in the Afam community in Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State are protesting against what they described as alleged sales of the Afam Power Plant without the input of the community.   This was as the youths complained that the community was unfairly treated in the matter. They, however, claimed that […]
News

Kidnapped police officers regain freedom

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigerian Police Force has announced the rescue of its officers who were kidnapped along Katsina–Zamfara road two weeks ago. In a statement on Friday evening, Frank Mba, force spokesman, said they were “successfully rescued”. Their abductors had initially demanded a ransom of N800,000 each. Mba said two of the officers are currently receiving […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica