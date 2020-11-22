MultiChoice brings special Africa Magic Holiday Pop-up Channel to DStv, GOtv

MultiChoice is getting customers both on DStv and GOtv into the festive mood with the launch of a brand-new Africa Magic Holiday pop-up channel which launches recently on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 29.

The AM Holiday pop-up channel will give viewers a front-row seat from the comfort of their homes to the biggest Nigerian music and worship festivals, new and returning Africa Magic shows, special events and other curated festive content for the whole family to enjoy.

The festive moments started with the live coverage of the Festival of Champions, a music and worship concert from the city of Warri, on Friday.

The excitement moves up a notch with a second season of Turn Up Friday, a Friday night live music and dance show hosted by Do2dtun featuring non-stop DJ mixes of hit songs, starting Friday, 27 November at 9:30pm.

Also returning for a second season is the Saturday live band music show, Owambe Saturday hosted by popular comedian, Tee-A from Saturday, 28 November at 8:30pm.

Customers will also be in for a treat as a new show – Jollof with me – makes a sizzling debut right in time for the holidays. Jollof with me is all about good food, great cocktails and even greater conversations with celebrated actress and media personality, Nancy Isime. The show premieres on Sunday, 29 November at 7pm.

The 15th edition of Africa’s biggest music and worship concert, The Experience, makes a grand return on Friday, 11 December from 12:30am.

Viewers will have an opportunity to enjoy the gospel music concert alongside the hundreds of thousands of worshippers for the special pre-recorded global edition. Then from Saturday, 26 December, the on-screen festive moments continue with the annual Calabar Grand Carnival.

Dubbed ‘Africa’s biggest street party’, the Calabar Carnival will parade an exciting line-up of activities including a phenomenal cultural parade, bikers’ carnival, international carnival and wraps up with the Black African Music Festival on Wednesday, 30 December. Also, DStv and GOtv viewers will enjoy another edition of the Miss Africa pageant live on Friday, 27 December.

The AM Holiday pop-up channel goes live on DStv Channel 198 and GOtv channel 29 from Thursday, 19 November and is available to customers on DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Confam and Yanga and to GOtv customers on Max and Jolli.

