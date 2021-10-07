MultiChoice CEO emerges BON Chairman

Chief Executive Officer, Multichoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, has been elected the Chairman of the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON).

He defeated Sir Godfrey Ohuabunwa of Multimesh Limited by 63 to 35 votes in a keenly contested election at the Coronation Hall of the Kano State Government House, Kano.

The election was part of the 75th General Assembly and 20th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of BON.

