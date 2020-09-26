MultiChoice donates PPE to BJAN to halt COVID-19 spread

MultiChoice Nigeria has donated dozens of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to members of Brand Journalists Association of Nigeria (BJAN) during a courtesy visit to the association by the officials of the company in Ikeja, Lagos recently. Speaking at the presentation, Head, Corporate Affairs, MultiChoice Nigeria, Ms. Carole Oghuma said, “We are glad to do this at this time and as a responsible organisation, it is necessary for us to reach out to our partners in the media during this period.” “This is our little way to show support to association like BJAN and to help reduce the spread of the pandemic among brand journalists in the country,” she said. In his response, BJAN Chairman, Mr. Princewill Ekwujuru thanked Multi- Choice Nigeria for the kind gesture extended to the association. Ekwujuru, represented by Mr Afolabi Idowu, Vice Chairman said the support given to the members of the association would go a long way in preventing the spread of Coronavirus among his members.
