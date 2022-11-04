MultiChoice extends WWE media rights

WWE and MultiChoice, today, announced a major broadcast partnership that will see Showmax, the leading streaming service platform, become the new home of WWE Network in Nigeria and Africa. The partnership incorporates all WWE Premium Live Events, including WrestleMania ®, as well as WWENetwork’s vast library of original and archived programming available to stream on-demand. Additionally, SuperSport, the sport broadcasting subsidiary of video entertainment platform, MultiChoice, will continue to broadcast live weekly episodes of Raw, Smack- Down, and NXT as well as all of WWE’s Premium Live Events in a multi-year extension. The weekly programming will continue to be broadcast 52 weeks a year, captivating fans with a unique combination of edge-of-your-seat action, unpredictable drama, and worldclass athleticism. SuperSport recently launched a brand-new localized WWE content series called JAMBO WWE, and the expanded WWE and Multi- Choice partnership will see additional partnership initiatives leveraging WWE IP announced during the term.

