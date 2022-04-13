News

MultiChoice: FCCP tribunal adjourns hearing on jurisdiction to May 5

A three-man Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCP) Tribunal in Abuja has adjourned hearing on its jurisdiction to entertain the matter brought against MultiChoice Nigeria to May 5. The tribunal made the adjournment on Monday, following a complaint by Festus Onifade, a lawyer, and Coalition of Consumers of Nigeria that MultiChoice had violated the tribunal’s March 30 interim order that the pay television company should revert to old prices. MultiChoice’s lawyers, quoting a series of legal authorities, had countered the submission that the company was in violation of the tribunal’s order, having challenged the jurisdiction of the tribunal on March 31.

They argued that the next course of action by the tribunal is to hear the application challenging its jurisdiction. The FCCPC, second respondent in the matter, also agreed with the submission by MultiChoice’s lawyers that the next step is the hearing on the company’s application on jurisdiction. The tribunal, in its ruling, agreed and adjourned the matter to May 5 for hearing of the application on jurisdiction.

Onifade, a legal practitioner and Coalition of Nigeria Consumers, on behalf of himself and others, had on March 30, prayed the tribunal for an order restraining MultiChoice from increasing the prices of its services, effective April 1, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice filed on March 30.

 

News

Water scarcity: Sachet water sellers hike price of commodity in UCH

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Due to scarcity of water at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, where massive renovation of structures is on-going, sellers of sachet water within the hospital are currently making brisk business with the commodity as they have increased its cost. The hospital management was carrying out renovation of old water pipes to give new life […]
News

Nigeria adrift, time to save it is now -Obaseki

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has decried the present economic, political and security challenges of Nigeria, saying that the nation is adrift and the time to safe it is now otherwise there may be no nation to look forward to if something drastic and urgent is not done about it.   The governor […]
News

Agric stakeholders chart path to local wheat growth

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Agric stakeholders in the country’s wheat sector of the economy have charted the growth path towards attaining self-sufficiency in wheat production, calling for synergy, collaboration of development efforts in the Nigeria’s wheat sector. The wheat stakeholders who stated this at the second edition of Olam Green LandWebinarSeries, themed: “Rethinking Wheat Farming inNigeria – Seeds I […]

