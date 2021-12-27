MultiChoice: His spirited oratory brought down apartheid

MultichoiceGroup, anAfrican leading entertainer, have mourned the death of the South African cleric, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who used his pulpit and spirited oratory to bring down apartheid in the country. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that that Tutu died at the age of 90 and his death was confirmed by the office of South Africa’s president, Cyril Ramaphosa. According to the message posted on its official Instagram page yesterday, Mr Imtiaz Patel, MultiChoice Group Non-Executive Chairman, said they were saddened over demise of the Archbishop. He said: “MultiChoice is deeply saddened by the passing of our beloved Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu – an exceptional visionary and leader who spent his life in pursuit of justice and service of mankind.”

