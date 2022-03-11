News

Multichoice, ITPAN partner on Nigeria’s cinema, television industry

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

MultiChoice Talent Factory and Independent TelevisionProducersAssociation of Nigeria (ITPAN) have collaborated to take Nigeria’s cinema and television industry to an enviable height. In a statement issued by ITPAN President, Adeyinka Oduniyi, the collaboration would, among other things, involve the emergence of a scheme of regular training for young Nigerians who are interested in taking up careers in any of the internationally accredited professional disciplines in Film Production, Television Drama and Commercial Script Writing. Thestatementsaidstepsto be taken to fast-track the initiative were agreed between representatives of Multi- Choice talent factory and the executives of ITPAN during a recentvisitof thefacultyof the MultiChoice Talent Factory, led by its new head, Atinuke Babatunde – Academy Director, MultiChoice Talent Factory West Africa, on Monday, February 21. Other MTF representatives on hand were Tolulope Olowo-Okere, Program Manager, MultiChoice Talent Factory and Akaoma Onyeonoru, CSI Specialist, MultiChoice Nigeria.

 

