News

MultiChoice Lawyer: Appeal Court didn’t order sub-licensing

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Lawyers to pay television giants, MultiChoice Nigeria, have described as incorrect media reports suggesting that the Court of Appeal has ordered the company to sub-licence some of its channels to Metro Digital Limited, a cable television service provider. A disclaimer issued yesterday by Toyin Pinheiro, Principal Partner, C.O Pinheiro and Co. Law Practice, legal representatives of MultiChoice Nigeria, stated that the said reports were a misrepresentation of the judgment of the court delivered earlier on Wednesday.

“It is a misrepresentation of the judgment of the Court of Appeal Port Harcourt Division delivered on the 13th of July 2022. The court only directed the National Broadcasting Commission (the 2nd Respondent) to constitute a panel within 21 days to look into the complaints of Metro Digital Limited. “The Court of Appeal, Port Harcourt Division, dismissed the reliefs prayed by Metro Digital Limited seeking to compel MultiChoice Nigeria Limited to sub-licence some channels to Metro Digital Limited. “The general public is hereby informed to disregard the incorrect reportage,” Pinheiro stated in the disclaimer.

Metro Digital Limited had approached a Federal High Court in Port Harcourt after Multi- Choice turned down its request for the sublicensing of some of its channels on the ground that it does not own the rights to the channels and programmes for which the request was made. Last year, Metro Digital’s case was dismissed by the Federal High Court on the ground that it was unable to contradict MultiChoice’s claim that it does not own the rights to the content requested.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Prosecute cops involved in extra-judicial killings, group tells Abia Police

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

A socio-political youth group and the umbrella body of all the youth organisations in the South-East geo-political zone, Coalition of South-East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), yesterday drew attention to what it termed, “a lingering injustice in the prosecution of police officers involved in extra judicial killings in Abia State.” The group noted in a statement issued […]
News

Gov. AYADE Directs Instant Support To Save The Life Of A Young PILOT IN TRAINING From CRS; RELEASE FUNDS FOR URGENT MEDICAL CARE

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Orok Duel Paul Breaks Down In Tears; Thanks The Governor For The Quick Intervention! The CRS Governor Sen. Prof. Ben Ayade has speedily intervened on the health issue of Mr Deuel Paul Orok whose deteriorating health was brought to his notice. In his usual love and magnanimity for his citizens Governor Ayade has immediately instructed […]
News Top Stories

Experts explain psychology behind massive looting

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

…blame destruction on built up anger, trauma, and hatred for insincere authority   Although federal and many state governments have instituted programmes aimed at addressing the dust raised by the #EndSARS protest, but the massive looting and wanton destruction of property that came in its wake, will for a long time, linger in the minds […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica