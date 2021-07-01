Multichoice Nigeria unveils Biggie Goals promo on DStv, GOtv decoders

Leading video entertainment provider, MultiChoice Nigeria, has announced a special discount offer tagged; “Biggie Goals” on its DStv and GOtv decoders starting Thursday, 1 July 2021. The discount sees the DStv HD decoder, dish kit and One Month Compact package subscription drop from N18, 600 to N9,900, while GOtv decoder, GOtenna with One Month Max package subscription will go from N9,500 to N6,900. Speaking on the offer, Chief Customer Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, Martin Mabutho, explained that the Biggie Goals offer is a way of widening access to quality entertainment programming at very affordable rates and a chance for their valued customers to experience a wider range of content on higher packages. “There is a lot to look forward to in the coming months; the sixth edition of the highly anticipated show; Big Brother Naija, premiering in July and the New Football Season which kicks off mid-August. With this discount, we are welcoming new customers to get a DStv orGOtvdecoderandbroaden theaccesstoqualityentertainment for the whole family.
